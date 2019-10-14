MOVIES
WATCH: Philippines' Gazini Ganados on Miss Universe 2019 preparations, signature walk
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2019 - 2:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — How prepared is Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados for the upcoming international pageant?

In a recent interview with the press following the celebration of World Smile Day with beneficiaries of non-profit organizations Smile Train and Aboitiz Foundation, Gazini said: "I have been training since Binibining Pilipinas and some people say that training in Binibining Pilipinas is harder than the Miss Universe pageant itself, so I believe I'm almost there because my preparations in Binibining Pilipinas was pretty tough."

According to her, her training for Miss Universe focuses on recalling her Binibining Pilipinas training and trying to improvise.

She, however, divulged that she has no signature walk yet, though people have been asking for the name of her walk.

In previous press interviews, Gazini revealed that her evening gown designer at Binibining Pilipinas, Cary Santiago, is also the one designing her national costume and evening gown for Miss Universe.

Gazini was with her "Binibini sisters" Bb. Pilipinas International Patch Magtanong, Bb. Pilipinas Supranational Resham Saeed, Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental Emma Tiglao, Bb. Pilipinas Globe Leren Bautista, Bb. Pilipinas first runner up Aye Abesamis, and Bb. Pilipinas second runner-up Samantha Bernardo at the Manila celebration of World Smile Day, celebrated on every first Friday of October, which aims to encourage people to do acts of kindness around the world.

Held at the office of Aboitiz Foundation at NAC Tower in Bonifacio Global City, over 20 Smile Train beneficiaries showcased their creativity in creating memorabilia plush toys with the help of the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 titleholders. — Video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

