Canadian singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes performed at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday night for the Manila leg of his second arena tour in support of his self-titled album.
Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
In Photos: Shawn Mendes serenades 'adorable' Manila fans
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - October 11, 2019 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian pop heartthrob Shawn Mendes delivered on his promise to return to the Philippines and showcase his new music via a Manila concert made possible by promoter MMI Live.

The 21-year-old pop star performed at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Thursday night for the Manila leg of his second world tour.

The "Señorita" singer first came to Manila in 2017 as part of his "Illuminate" world tour, where he promised his fans to "come back soon."

"Manila I adore you," Shawn said on Instagram and Twitter shortly after his Manila show ended.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Manila I adore you ??

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

The Grammy-nominated singer opened his Manila show with "Lost in Japan," one of the hits from his self-titled third album, followed by "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."

By the second half of the show, Shawn literally came closer to his fans as he went down to a smaller stage on the center of the arena to play the piano, where a giant rose stood.

Shawn Mendes played the piano to sing "When You're Ready," "A Little Too Much," "Patience" and other songs on a mini stage in the middle of the arena to be closer to his fans. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
The 21-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter opened his show with "Lost in Japan" from his self-titled album released in 2018. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
Shawn kicked off his second world tour in Bangkok on October 1. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
He also sang "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," the first track of his 2016 album "Illuminate." Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
Shawn's second arena tour spans more than 100 dates throughout 2019 in North America, Latin America, Europe, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Asia. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
In 2013, Shawn Mendes gained a following in YouTube and Vine for posting song covers. Philstar.com/Patricia Lourdes Viray
Shawn kicked off his second world tour on October 1, where he performed in Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila. He will perform next in Macao and Tokyo. 

SHAWN MENDES
Philstar
