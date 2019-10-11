In Photos: Shawn Mendes serenades 'adorable' Manila fans

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian pop heartthrob Shawn Mendes delivered on his promise to return to the Philippines and showcase his new music via a Manila concert made possible by promoter MMI Live.

The 21-year-old pop star performed at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Thursday night for the Manila leg of his second world tour.

The " Señorita " singer first came to Manila in 2017 as part of his "Illuminate" world tour, where he promised his fans to "come back soon."

"Manila I adore you," Shawn said on Instagram and Twitter shortly after his Manila show ended.

The Grammy-nominated singer opened his Manila show with "Lost in Japan," one of the hits from his self-titled third album, followed by "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back."

By the second half of the show, Shawn literally came closer to his fans as he went down to a smaller stage on the center of the arena to play the piano, where a giant rose stood.

Shawn kicked off his second world tour on October 1, where he performed in Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila. He will perform next in Macao and Tokyo.