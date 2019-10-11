Alex Gonzaga gives update on hacked YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress and video blogger Alex Gonzaga revealed that her YouTube channel has still been hacked.

After Alex posted her latest vlog (video blog) entry in her channel with Charo Santos, she said that she can’t see her profile picture in her YouTube account.

“Can you see my profile picture? Someone trying to hack my account. Check check,” she wrote.

Her channel, which already has 4.5 million subscribers, is one of the most watched local YouTube channels in the country.

Alex’s fans showed concern for the actress.

“Sana hindi naman kasi favorite talaga kita, Miss Alex na Youtuber. Sakit ng tiyan ko palagi kakatawa sayo,” a fan commented.

“Ate Alex, please make sure to check your videos. Baka may iha-hide siya, delete, or change captions or whatever,” another fan commented.

Hours after, however, Alex announced that she changed all her passwords and she sees her profile picture already.

“When i write comments on my videos after a while my profile picture is showing na. (Check latest vlog with mam charo) So maybe youtube is just protecting my account pa kaya ganyan. So far all accounts are protected na and i changed my passwords na. Thank you all for caring. Nakakatouch naman,” Alex wrote in the community section of her channel.

"My profile pic is back!!!! We’re still trying to manage my youtube account because the hacker is now trying to get into my ads. Thank you to everyone who kept messaging me and asking if my account is ok. I appreciate it!" she shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She claimed that the supposed hackers came from the US.

“Taga USA sya foreigners sila hehe,” she said in the comments section.

Recently, Kapuso actress Kris Bernal turned emotional as she opened up that her social media accounts were hacked by an unknown group last September 22.

READ: Kris Bernal shares mistake that led to hacked social media accounts

Before the hacking incident, talent manager and entertainment columnist Lolit Solis posted on her Instagram account that Alex allegedly snubbed Kapuso actors Ken Chan and Rita Daniela in an airport in Mindanao recently.

The Kapuso love team has since cleared the issue. In an interview, Rita said they already talked to Alex about the incident and they are okay.

“Nagkausap na po kami. Okay naman na kami ni Alex. So sana po huwag na po nating gawing issue… Kasi it shouldn’t be a big deal naman po

talaga and the important thing is we’re okay,” Rita said.

Nonetheless, she refused to give details on what they talked about: “Respeto ko rin po ‘yon sa kanya, kung anuman po ang napag-usapan namin.”

For Ken, the incident happened in a crowded place so he thinks the controversy was misinterpreted.

“Actually, noong time po kasi na ‘yon, ang daming tao kasi e. Hindi namin alam kung nalilito ba siya sa paligid niya, sa mga nangyayari?” Ken said.

“Kahit hindi naman artista, may mga times talaga tayo na down tayo or pagod, wala sa mood. Siguro noong gabi na ‘yon na nakaharap namin si

Alex, na-misinterpret siguro kasi ang dami namin doon sa lounge,” he added.