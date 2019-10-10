MOVIES
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach
ABS-CBN/Released
Pia Wurtzbach launched as fiction book author
(Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach adds another feather to her cap as she officially joins ABS-CBN Books’ roster of celebrity authors.

ABS-CBN’s publishing arm says in a statement that it is thrilled to work with the host-actress who is also a UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador for Asia & the Pacific.

“As former Miss Universe and a celebrity, Pia has been an inspiration to millions. As an author, fans will discover a new and surprising side of Pia,” said Mark Yambot, head of ABS-CBN print publishing and Ide8.

The book, according to the statement, has the "potential to appeal to readers outside of the Philippines.”

Pia began writing her yet to be titled book last August, allowing her to discover and perk up her gift in writing. This undertaking, she said, has so far been therapeutic as it reminded her of her journey to become a beauty queen and her enduring pursuit for her dreams.

“I want to share a story of a girl who joins a beauty pageant. It's not my life story, but it's based on my experiences and the stories that I've heard and seen from other girls who have also joined. Different paths, different stories. I made this story really juicy, so these are all very real things that could happen to a girl when she joins. It's really her dreams,” Pia explained.

It can be recalled that Pia was a beauty writer for the youth section of a national newspaper before she joined beauty pageants. — Deni Bernardo

PIA WURTZBACH
Philstar
