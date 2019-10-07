MOVIES
Maja Salvador at the 1st Asia Contents Awards by Busan International Film Festival
Star Magic/Released
Maja Salvador wins Best Actress in South Korea
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 5:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Maja Salvador has won Best Actress at the 1st Asia Contents Awards by Busan International Film Festival last October 6 in Busan, South Korea.

"The Killer Bride" star flew to Korea with "Wildflower" director Raymund Ocampo and ABS-CBN Production Manager Maru Benitez for her nomination as Best Actress and for ABS-CBN’s "Wildflower" nomination as Best Asian Drama. She was also escorted by her boyfriend, Rambo Nunez.

“I'm shaking, good evening everyone," Maja began her speech.

"Thank you Asia Contents Awards for this award. Thank you thank you very much. Playing Ivy Aguas and Lily Cruz was a great challenge and pleasure for me as an actor. To paint an honest picture of what she went through knowing that viewers emphatize, cheer and from time to time hate her for her choices. It was an honor to be trusted with this role by our network, ABS-CBN and whole team of Wild Flower, headed by Direk Ruel Bayani, and to my directors Direk Raymund Ocampo, Direk Cathy, to my boss Ms Maru Benitez,  the whole team of writers for weaving the story. I share this recognition to all of my brilliant colleages in the show most especially to the veteran genius Mr Tirso Cruz III who up my game and encouraged me when I thought I have nothing more to give. To our Star Magic [family], Mr. M, Ms. Mariole, My nanay Nenette, for taking into your care from the day I started my acting journey, Thank you. Thank you for this great honor for the Philippines. My love, I love you.”

This is Maja's first Best Actress award from Busan International Film Festival, but Maja has won several local and international acting awards already, including a Gawad Urian Best Actress for "Thelma;" Best Drama Actress for "Bridges of Love;" Breakthrough Performance by an Actress from ENPRESS Golden Screen Awards; Best Actress in a Drama Series from Gawad Tanglaw Awards; and National Winner (Philippines): Best Actress in a Leading Role from Asian Academy Creative Awards, also for "Wildflower."

