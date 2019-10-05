Ogie is in a show with the hurados

MANILA, Philippines — The Hurados or the judges of Tawag ng Tanghalan on ABS-CBN’s daily noontime fare, It’s Showtime, has undoubtedly become a strong brand after three years on TV. No wonder, when singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, who is one of the Hurados, decided to do a concert using the brand, he had to get permission from the network bosses.

Yet, Ogie didn’t have a hard time using Hurados in his forthcoming concert. Come Oct. 10, he will take centerstage at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) of Resorts World Manila in the one-night show, Ogie and the Hurados.

His fellow judges who gave their nods and will be his special guests are Punong Hurado Rey Valera, with Zsa Zsa Padilla, Karylle, Randy Santiago, Jed Madela, Karla Estrada and K Brosas.

Individually, the Hurados will do a spot number in the concert and will perform the “most exciting production number” with Ogie. “We share the same experiences as Hurados,” Ogie allows. “One night, we’ll let our hair down. Riot. That’s the word we’ll do in this concert.”

Ogie acknowledges that he is now known as one of the Hurados in Tawag ng Tanghalan. “Without me forcing it, my branding became such,” offers Ogie. “As you know, my branding always changes — from Ogie da Pogi to Boy Pick Up or Kuya Wes. This Hurado has always been constant to me lately. Hurados is a strong brand. A lot of people watch Tawag ng Tanghalan everyday.”

Ogie would have wanted to include other names of Hurados in his concert. He regrets that Mitoy Yonting, Jaya, Gary Valenciano, Erik Santos, Nyoy Volante, Jolina Magdangal, Kyla and Yeng Constantino, cannot join the Oct. 10 show. “We can hopefully do a Part 2,” Ogie says.

One name that Ogie will pay tribute to in the concert is Rico J. Puno, his fellow Hurado in Tawag ng Tanghalan who passed away in October last year. Ogie will render a medley of Rico J. Puno hits — Kapalaran, Buhat, May Bukas Pa — in the concert.

“He was always late.” Ogie says of Rico J. “He never rehearsed. But that was what made him great.”

Aside from Rico J’s hits, Ogie will perform songs he never sang before, like My Way. He will also do numbers with his guests. The “meat” of the concert are the songs that he wrote.

After performing for more than three decades, Ogie honestly attests he still feels the pressure every time he sings onstage. “I feel the pressure all the time whenever I perform.”

Recently, Ogie has gotten used to vlogging and is actually enjoying it. Though he hasn’t launched the site yet — Vlang — he’s been compiling the vlogs and having the videos edited. “I see why people are so interested in it,” he says about vlogging. “It’s so different from your artista persona that people see on TV. I find myself vlogging now.”