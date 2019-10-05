MOVIES
MUSIC
Ogie is in a show with the hurados
Leah C. Salterio (The Philippine Star) - October 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Hurados or the judges of Tawag ng Tanghalan on ABS-CBN’s daily noontime fare, It’s Showtime, has undoubtedly become a strong brand after three years on TV. No wonder, when singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, who is one of the Hurados, decided to do a concert using the brand, he had to get permission from the network bosses.

Yet, Ogie didn’t have a hard time using Hurados in his forthcoming concert. Come Oct. 10, he will take centerstage at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) of Resorts World Manila in the one-night show, Ogie and the Hurados.

His fellow judges who gave their nods and will be his special guests are Punong Hurado Rey Valera, with Zsa Zsa Padilla, Karylle, Randy Santiago, Jed Madela, Karla Estrada and K Brosas.

Individually, the Hurados will do a spot number in the concert and will perform the “most exciting production number” with Ogie. “We share the same experiences as Hurados,” Ogie allows. “One night, we’ll let our hair down. Riot. That’s the word we’ll do in this concert.”

Ogie acknowledges that he is now known as one of the Hurados in Tawag ng Tanghalan. “Without me forcing it, my branding became such,” offers Ogie. “As you know, my branding always changes — from Ogie da Pogi to Boy Pick Up or Kuya Wes. This Hurado has always been constant to me lately. Hurados is a strong brand. A lot of people watch Tawag ng Tanghalan everyday.”

Ogie would have wanted to include other names of Hurados in his concert. He regrets that Mitoy Yonting, Jaya, Gary Valenciano, Erik Santos, Nyoy Volante, Jolina Magdangal, Kyla and Yeng Constantino, cannot join the Oct. 10 show. “We can hopefully do a Part 2,” Ogie says.

One name that Ogie will pay tribute to in the concert is Rico J. Puno, his fellow Hurado in Tawag ng Tanghalan who passed away in October last year. Ogie will render a medley of Rico J. Puno hits — Kapalaran, Buhat, May Bukas Pa — in the concert.

“He was always late.” Ogie says of Rico J. “He never rehearsed. But that was what made him great.”

Aside from Rico J’s hits, Ogie will perform songs he never sang before, like My Way. He will also do numbers with his guests. The “meat” of the concert are the songs that he wrote.

After performing for more than three decades, Ogie honestly attests he still feels the pressure every time he sings onstage. “I feel the pressure all the time whenever I perform.”

Recently, Ogie has gotten used to vlogging and is actually enjoying it. Though he hasn’t launched the site yet — Vlang — he’s been compiling the vlogs and having the videos edited. “I see why people are so interested in it,” he says about vlogging. “It’s so different from your artista persona that people see on TV. I find myself vlogging now.”

OGIE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In Photos: Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita share pre-nup shots
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has expressed his excitement for his upcoming wedding to beauty queen Angelica...
Entertainment
Maine & Carlo embrace chance to work with other stars
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Isa Pa, With Feelings stars Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino underwent a familiarity workshop to “break down” the...
Entertainment
Exclusive
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli speaks up on allegedly getting VIP treatment in military
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actor and singer Matteo Guidicelli has revealed his next daredevil mission with the Philippine Army.
Entertainment
Ethel Booba, Jinri Park expose months, years of 'unpaid' talent fees
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
The Korean model and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate believes "this habit of clients delaying the payments of talents...
Entertainment
WATCH: John Lloyd Cruz ends hiatus with comeback movie for MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
It seems like Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz has ended his showbiz hiatus as he made a surprise appearance on the trailer...
Entertainment
Latest
46 minutes ago
Ogie tries drama anew
By Ricky Lo | 46 minutes ago
As a judge (hurado) in the Tawag Ng Tanghalan (TNT) segment of It’s Showtime, what Ogie Alcasid avoids is unwittingly...
Entertainment
46 minutes ago
Why I stay in La Carmela de Boracay
By Boy Abunda | 46 minutes ago
People often ask me why I stay at La Carmela de Boracay Resort Hotel when I am in the beautiful island paradise of Boracay....
Entertainment
46 minutes ago
Millennials who can’t cope with love & career
By Pablo A. Tariman | 46 minutes ago
There is an outpouring of films on millennials these days and chances are, the characters are glued to cellphones and laptop...
Entertainment
46 minutes ago
Yao Yao finds soul mate in Fandy Fan
By Shirley Matias Pizarro | 46 minutes ago
Taiwanese actress Kuo Shu-Yao and her new leading man Fandy Fan couldn’t help but tickle their audience’s romantic...
Entertainment
6 hours ago
James Reid, 'Liza Soberano lookalike' Nancy of Momoland to star in new ABS-CBN TV series
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
James also ensured that “he will continue to dedicate his media activities exclusively to the Network.”
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with