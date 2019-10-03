Kathryn, Nadine, Heart and fellow Pond’s girls open up about hesitations

MANILA, Philippines — In a world of expectations and double standards, there will always be ups and downs. If you’re a woman, expect the journey to be bumpier.

You can’t help it if doubts and hesitations sometimes set in. But this doesn’t mean you can’t get through it. Take it all in, pause to breathe and set out to live another day.

This is true even for the most beautiful and highly acclaimed female actresses in the country today. They have their triumphs, sure, but they also have their personal struggles.

Take Pond’s celebrity ambassadors Heart Evangelista, Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre, Gabbi Garcia and Ylona Garcia.

Invited to a sit-down forum on September 4 at the Maybank Performing Arts Theatre, the Pond’s girls talked about their self-doubts and hesitations and how they managed to overcome them.

Here’s what they had to say:

Heart: Break the habit of ‘overthinking’

Heart is no stranger to scrutiny, being in the public eye for decades since her teenage years. She confessed that overthinking became her punishing habit.

She eventually developed a way to face her problem.

“I’ve learned to face the problems head-on, and since then, I’ve become more and more confident because I’ve started figuring out how to react to certain situations,” she said.

She continued, “I choose to step back to find something to do for myself. And I found that the canvas lets me express what I want, an opportunity to make art. My desire for painting made me realize the importance of doing things for myself as a chance to take control of my own narrative.

“Having control of it changes a lot of things: the way you walk into a room, the way you sit, talk, decide—it’s really about total freedom, being yourself and forgetting what the world wants FOR you,” she ended with confidence.

Nadine: It’s okay to make mistakes

“There’s always a voice in my head that says, ‘What if I can’t do it? What if I fail? What if I make a mistake?’” admitted Nadine, who herself was second-guessing in both her personal and professional life.

But in owning these mistakes, she realized she could rise again.

“Sometimes you lose, sometimes you win. There’s always contrast. Never be scared of failures because, at the end of the day, you won’t know what winning feels like until you experience the opposite,” she said.

Kathryn: Shut out the negative

There was a point in Kathryn’s life that she felt scared to break out of her mold—the one that showbiz dictated—at the risk of losing her fans, and worse, her career.

She coped with this by filtering the bad from the good.

“I said to myself, whatever, I don’t care what people say about me, I’m just going to go live my life. As long as I’m happy and not stepping on anyone’s toes, I’m good,” Kathryn said.

It’s also important to choose to be strong and in good company.

“You can never try to be perfect. And for people who discover your flaws but accept you anyway, then they’re the right people to surround yourself with,” she said.

Ylona: Own your decisions

Only 17, Ylona admitted she’s still going through many changes, as you do when you’re blossoming into a young woman.

“You’re overwhelmed with these emotions: you don’t know who to trust, you don’t know what to do, and you start getting confused at some point,” she said.

But as soon as she realized that everyone is struggling, perfection didn’t seem the most important thing to aspire to.

“Whatever decision you’ll be making you have to accept, and learn to live with, just make sure that when you choose it, it’s what speaks to you. That it’s your truth.”

Gabbi: Rejections shouldn’t hinder ambition

Gabbi had a lot of fears in the industry, having faced many rejections and judgments especially online. That didn’t stop her from reaching her goal.

“You just have to have the mindset to keep going, without letting anyone dictate your life—it’s your life, your rule,” she said adding, “If we comply with the standards of society—beauty, talent—if everyone is the same, then what makes you unique?”

She also emphasized the necessity of having a solid support system.

“I tend to run back to my family and friends who I simply trust and whose opinion I value because theirs are the only ones that matter to me,” Gabbi shared.

Women rising

With these five powerful female celebrities leading the charge, Pond’s has launched the #SeeWhatHappens Campaign. It encourages Filipinas to come out and share their own stories of facing doubts, fears and hesitations. And finally, rising.

The leading face care brand hopes that in recognizing their flaws and imperfections, women can become more accepting of themselves, thereby, leaving doubts and hesitations where they really belong—out of the picture.

