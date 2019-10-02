MOVIES
Jolo Revilla and fiancee Angelica Alita
Instagram/Angelica Alita
In Photos: Jolo Revilla, Angelica Alita share pre-nup shots
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 11:33am

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and Cavite Vice Governor Jolo Revilla has expressed his excitement for his upcoming wedding to beauty queen Angelica Alita this coming December.

In his Instagram account, Jolo posted series of photos with Angelica which seem to be their pre-wedding photos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tatlong buwan pa bago mag-Pasko pero nakuha ko na ang advanced Christmas gift ko!?

A post shared by Jolo Revilla (@jolo_revilla) on

“Tatlong buwan pa bago mag-Pasko pero nakuha ko na ang advanced Christmas gift ko!” Jolo wrote in one photo.

"Bakit ba ganun Bebi? Hindi maalis mga tingin ko sayo!" he wrote in another photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bakit ba ganun Bebi? Hindi maalis mga tingin ko sayo!????

A post shared by Jolo Revilla (@jolo_revilla) on

In another photo, he said he can’t wait for him to marry Angelica and described their upcoming wedding as “road to forever.”

"I can't last a day without you.. Can't wait until December! #RoadtoForever," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I can’t last a day without you.. Can’t wait until December!??#RoadtoForever

A post shared by Jolo Revilla (@jolo_revilla) on

For her part, Angelica also expressed her love for the actor-politician in her own Instagram account.

“If tomorrow is judgment day And I’m standing on the front line And the Lord asks me what I did with my life I will say I spent it with you,” Angelica wrote.

Jolo admitted last February that he and Angelica are in a romantic relationship after months of speculation.

Rumors about the pair's relationship began when Angelica attended the birthday celebration of Jolo’s son, Gab. Jolo posted a photo of the celebration with Angelica as the only guest of the Revilla family.

Reports said that Angelica was the former girlfriend of Sen. Grace Poe’s son, Brian Poe Llamanzares.

Jolo, meanwhile, had an on- and off-relationship with Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta Maria for six years before Angelica.

Philstar
