Korean star Jung Hae In spends 'One Summer Night' with Manila fans

MANILA, Philippines — If he has to choose between washing his face, his feet or brushing teeth, Korean star Jung Hae In prefers to do the latter to feel refreshed and clean. He brushes his teeth before shower.

He doesn't usually have breakfast because he often sleeps late. If he needs to wake up early, he would set his alarm and wake up at once.

He has a hard time losing weight. His body is the type that gains weight easily and swells up. His diet is not about losing weight but caters to what his role for his project needs.

He likes drinking beer and softdrinks while eating chicken. He prefers "chimaek" over "maekju" and pizza. He has tried Manila's local beer. In fact, he revealed that he had lots of San Miguel beer the night before his fan meeting in Manila.

He wears the same style. He prefers comfort over style. He likes wearing shirt, track suit and hoodie. He has a very casual style. He often buys apparel without trying first.

Just like everyone, he has late night cravings. But often, he would curb his cravings and wait until the next day to indulge.

These were all the TMI (too much information) tidbits about Jung Hae In that we were able to gather during his "One Summer Night" fan meeting in Manila last September 28 at the New Frontier Theater in Manila.

Inspired by his recently concluded drama "One Spring Night," the Manila fan meeting was part of his "Jung Hae In Asia Tour 2019."

The fan meeting started on a high note as Jung Hae In showed off his "very slightly upgraded" (as he described it) singing prowess and serenaded his fans with a lovely song.

He connected with his fans in an intimate interview portion, hosted by Sam Oh. But first, he was given a refreshing drink - a glass of calamansi - he drank bottoms up amid the cheering from his fans. While he knows calamansi is very sour, he found the drink "very nice" with its sweet and sour taste.

Sam revealed that the Korean actor was very hands-on with the fan meeting, attending the pre-production meetings and deciding on the program flow that he thought his fans would enjoy. Through the customized fan meeting, he showed how much he cares for his fans. He really made sure that his fans would feel how grateful he is for their love and support.

He also answered questions posted by fans. One of the questions he picked was about his plans on when he will get married. He answered that before he turns 40, he wants to have his own family. He's 31 now.

After the short Q&A with the host, Jung Hae In played the TMI game with his fans to know how well they know him.

"You really know me well," he blurted out after seeing a lot of his fans remained standing.

Several minutes later, only five fans remained who have answered the X or O questions rightfully. To choose the three lucky fans who would receive a gift prize each, the five ladies played "kai, bai, bo" (rock, paper, scissor).

The first part of the fan meeting ended with Jung Hae In singing another song.

For the second part, Jung Hae In came out channelling his character Yoo Ji-Ho, a pharmacist, and gave "prescriptions" to three "troubled" fans.

The first fan asked for advice on finding her dream. The second fan, an Indonesian lady who flew all the way from Jakarta to watch the fan meeting, broke up with her boyfriend because of her fangirling with Jung Hae In. The third one talked about her concerns for his son.

Putting much thought on each concern, Jung Hae In gave pieces of advice to the three fans, as well as personalized items that they might need. Apart from a chance to have a selfie with him, they also received hugs from the actor.

The next part was the "Mission Possible 123," where JungHaeIn has to complete five missions within 123 seconds. The missions were removing a piece of paper under the cup without toppling down the cup, making the water bottle stand after spinning it, removing the bottle cap using a turn kick, counting money while answering questions, and guessing what the mystery object while wearing a blindfold.

Hae In-ssi failed the mission, which means he would get some "punishments" picked by selected fans. One fan picked Hae In recording a sweet message on her phone, another fan received a three-second hug.

For his last surprise, the actor gave away a one-of-its-kind shirt, where he drew his manager's face (based on his picks from the magic bowls) and put his signature.

Before the fan meet ended, Jung Hae In thanked his fans again, telling them to take care of their health.

"Since I'm an actor, I don't always stand on the stage. I can only meet you during fan meet and fan sign events. I don't have a chance to see you up close. During events like this, I always have a lot of my mind when things are about to end," he enthused.

He continued: "I'm so grateful and won't take this for granted. I will always do well as an actor so I can meet you again. My biggest wish is for you to love yourself."

Before singing his finale song, he promised that "I will definitely come back in Manila."

And we - his loyal fans - will definitely wait until the time we will have another one summer night with Jung Hae In.

