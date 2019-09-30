MOVIES
Judy Ann Santos
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Judy Ann Santos gives update on movie with Piolo Pascual
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2019 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos gave an update on the upcoming reunion movie with former love team partner Piolo Pascual. 

In an interview with the media after the press conference of her new teleserye “Starla” to start airing on October 7, the “Teleserye Queen” said there is still no upcoming movie with her and Piolo.  

“Wala, ay totoo ba masyado nasagot ko? Wala, wala pa. Noong last time na sinabi ko mayroon kasing nag-offer pero hindi natuloy dahil hindi nagkasundo with so many things, hindi naman so many things with the story palang naman,” Juday said.  

She added that a Juday-Piolo reunion movie’s story needs to be good for the fans of the love team. 

“May story naman na inooffer ngayon lang, dati walang nag-ooffer sa amin. So ayun nga ang sinabi ko, it's very critical 'yung Juday-Piolo project kasi for a reunion project, the story needs to be very well thought,” she said.  

“Alam mo 'yung 'pag nabasa mo 'yung material hindi mo na kailangang idictate kung sino 'yung leading man? Alam mo na dapat agad kung sino ang gaganap nu'n kasi nakikita mo na siya at nakikita ka na niya na gumaganap sa character na 'yon,” she added. 

Nonetheless, Juday is hopeful for the reunion movie to happen as she asked for her fans to wait for it to happen.  

“Siyempre habang tumatagal 'yung panahon na hindi kami gumagawa ng project, mas lalong nandun 'yung pressure to find a story that's worth watching. So hintay lang. Habang wala pa, focus muna sa iba pa,” she said. 

For now, Juday is busy doing her much-awaited television comeback in “Starla,” a heart-tugging story about hope, love for family, forgiveness and granting the heart’s deepest wishes.

The series follows a father-daughter relationship and a mission to grant people’s wishes – a perfect and timely present for viewers of all ages this Christmas season from Dreamscape Entertainment, which created hit Kapamilya teleseryes filled with values and inspiration such as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” “Honesto,” “Nathaniel” and “My Dear Heart.”

Joining Juday in “Starla” are Joel Torre, Enzo Pelojero, Jana Agoncillo, Meryl Soriano, Joem Bascon and Raymart Santiago, with the special participation of Tirso Cruz III and Charo Santos-Concio.

JUDY ANN SANTOS-AGONCILLO
Philstar
