Ethel Booba, Jinri Park expose months, years of 'unpaid' talent fees

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Ethel Booba aired her frustration over a Kapamilya TV show that allegedly has not paid her yet for a guest appearance.

In her Twitter account, the outspoken comedian wrote her dismay over an unpaid appearance in the game show “Minute To Win It.”

“Kaya nakakatamad na mag guest sa TV show kasi merong iba dyan mag almost 1 year na di pa ma-claim ang TF sunod meron ding more than 5 months na ata. Sa skype na lang talaga ako magshow C2C. Astig sa astig lang. Charot!” Ethel wrote.

A Twitter user commented on Ethel's post, saying: “Di mo kayang mag name drop ng show mamah?"

“Minute To Win It. Ilang minutes ako nag-antay sa bangko wala pa din pala eh mag 1 year na. Charot!” Ethel replied to the netizen.

Meanwhile, Luis Manzano, the show’s host, commented on Ethel's post, saying: “Pa check ko Ethel.”

“Thank you Luis sa help. Charot!” Ethel replied to Luis.

Another artist, Korean model Jinri Park, also posted on Twitter a day after Ethel posted about her unpaid appearance.

“Not been paid for a year? I have an event coordinator that hasn’t paid me for 4years. Still counting. And big companies that haven’t paid me for 3years. Why can’t clients pay on time? yet they demand so much from talents,” Jinri wrote.

“I really want to just reveal who these clients are. But I’m still being professional and patiently waiting,” Park added. “Now 3-4years of waiting. Don’t know how much longer I can wait,” she wrote on another tweet.

The Korean model and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate believes "this habit of clients delaying the payments of talents should really stop once and for all."