'Not just physical': Derek Ramsay on relationship with Andrea Torres

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay and actress Andrea Torres have confirmed their relationship.

The “The Better Woman” co-stars admitted that they are now more than friends.

"We are more than friends. We’re at that stage that we both have feelings for each other. It’s not just (we're) both physically attracted; it’s deeper than that in the sense that she has met my parents, I’ve met her parents, our parents have met," Derek told entertainment website Pep.

Andrea, meanwhile, said she is happy with what is going on with their relationship as people close to her noticed her happiness and glow.

“Sobrang saya. Marami naman ang nakakapansin, 'yung difference talaga. Parang ngayon lang din naman ako naging vocal. Ngayon din lang ako nagpo-post nang hindi family or work, sarili ko, kaya siguro halatang-halata. But then, ganoon nga. Minsan, kapag masyado kang happy, parang hindi mo ma-keep sa sarili mo. So, hindi mo na rin ino-overthink, nagpo-post na lang ako,” Andre said.

Derek shared that he and Andrea’s mom are text mates.

“My dad and her dad, kailangan mong i-separate. Sila (ni Andrea) ang laging magka-text ng nanay ko. Ako, lagi kong ka-text ang nanay niya. So, first time in my life na my setup is like that. I’ve had my relationships in the past, but I always got along with the parents. I always make sure kasi, for me, that’s important. Pero first time na close kami,” Derek said.

The couple said that their relationship flowed naturally as they felt their connection while taping the the station ID of GMA.

"When we first met, we already had a connection during the station ID of GMA. We just connected, we were just talking about being actors, we did not see that we had a connection kami, and then something formed," Derek revealed.