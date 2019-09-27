MOVIES
MUSIC
Angel in a scene in "The General's Daughter"
ABS-CBN/Released
Angel Locsin bares plans after 'General's Daughter'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines — After her teleserye “The General’s Daughter,” Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin will be busy arranging her wedding with film producer Neil Arce. 

Speaking with reporters during the recent thanksgiving press conference of the series, Angel said she will be preparing for her wedding but she assured that she will go back to working before she ties the knot with Neil. 

“Meron po akong four pending movies pa sa Star Cinema na kailangan ko pong gawin bago matapos 'yung contract ko. Ayoko munang pagusapan kasi, ako kasi hanggang wala pa dyan sa harap ko, 'di pa siya talaga tuloy eh,” Angel explained.

“So after 'The General's Daughter' aayusin ko muna 'yung health ko ulit, sa dami ng binagsak ko and also papagaling muna ulit ako and aayusin ko po 'yung kasal ko. I think ayon 'yung mas malaking challenge, mas mahirap na challenge na papasukin ko. Good luck na lang po talaga sa akin,” she added.   

Nonetheless, Angel's fans can expect her to go back to TV or film months after her brief break in showbiz.  

“Ako kasi five years 'yung break ko kaya gusto ko magtrabaho ulit. Pero I think for a few months, may aasikasuhin lang ng personal tapos back to work again bago ang kasal,” the actress revealed.

ANGEL LOCSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kris Bernal shares mistake that led to hacked social media accounts
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kris Bernal turned emotional as she opened up that her social media accounts were hacked by an unknown group...
Entertainment
WATCH: Gloria Diaz to guest star in Netflix series
1 day ago
"This is how you make an entrance like a queen," such was how video streaming service Netflix introduced multi-awarded Filipina...
Entertainment
Lolit Solis calls out Alex Gonzaga for allegedly snubbing Ken Chan, Rita Daniela; Alex reacts
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solit lambasted Kapamilya actress Alex Gonzaga for allegedly snubbing Kapuso love team Ken...
Entertainment
Batangas vice governor responds to Kris Aquino's call for new male friends
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
After calling on men to add her on her personal Facebook account, “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino received a...
Entertainment
Jessy Mendiola bares what stopped her from moving to GMA-7
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Jessy’s last teleserye was “You’re My Home” in 2016 apart from her guesting in the longest running...
Entertainment
Latest
51 minutes ago
'Not just physical': Derek Ramsay on relationship with Andrea Torres
By Jan Milo Severo | 51 minutes ago
Derek shared that he and Andrea’s mom are text mates. 
Entertainment
11 hours ago
After 50 years, Tito & Helen wed again!
By Ricky Lo | 11 hours ago
That was the song that Senate president Tito Sotto sang last Sunday night, Sept. 22, at the Chairman’s Villa of Solaire...
Entertainment
11 hours ago
The iconic Sharon & Regine
By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
She is the Megastar. She is the Songbird. Getting them together in one show is a coup.
Entertainment
11 hours ago
Istorya celebrates 2nd anniversary
By Ver Paulino | 11 hours ago
UNTV 37’s Istorya is two years old. Since its re-launch in 2017, the show has remained faithful to its commitment to...
Entertainment
11 hours ago
Super Tekla to comedy born
By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
“It was challenging because there were restrictions, may mga bawal at merong pwede (na gawin).”
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with