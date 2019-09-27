Angel Locsin bares plans after 'General's Daughter'

MANILA, Philippines — After her teleserye “The General’s Daughter,” Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin will be busy arranging her wedding with film producer Neil Arce.

Speaking with reporters during the recent thanksgiving press conference of the series, Angel said she will be preparing for her wedding but she assured that she will go back to working before she ties the knot with Neil.

“Meron po akong four pending movies pa sa Star Cinema na kailangan ko pong gawin bago matapos 'yung contract ko. Ayoko munang pagusapan kasi, ako kasi hanggang wala pa dyan sa harap ko, 'di pa siya talaga tuloy eh,” Angel explained.

“So after 'The General's Daughter' aayusin ko muna 'yung health ko ulit, sa dami ng binagsak ko and also papagaling muna ulit ako and aayusin ko po 'yung kasal ko. I think ayon 'yung mas malaking challenge, mas mahirap na challenge na papasukin ko. Good luck na lang po talaga sa akin,” she added.

Nonetheless, Angel's fans can expect her to go back to TV or film months after her brief break in showbiz.

“Ako kasi five years 'yung break ko kaya gusto ko magtrabaho ulit. Pero I think for a few months, may aasikasuhin lang ng personal tapos back to work again bago ang kasal,” the actress revealed.