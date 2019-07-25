NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
Angel Locsin and Paulo Avelino at the grand press con of "The General's Daughter"
ABS-CBN/Released
Angel Locsin, Paulo Avelino’s transformations stun fans
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 6:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — What would Angel Locsin and Paulo Avelino look like if they are to gender-swap?

As if using the trending gender-swap app, Angel and Paulo recently shared their new disguise for their hit primetime action-drama “The General’s Daughter.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

nice working with you. See you sa set!???? #TGDIsagawa

A post shared by Angel Locsin (@therealangellocsin) on

“Nice working with you. See you sa set!” Angel told her male version, complete with a clean-shaven moustache, baseball cap and square eyeglasses.

“Pogi problems,” she captioned her another post.

“Guapo naman,” model Bubbles Paraiso commented on Angel’s disguise.

“Yeah very handsome,” another Internet user gushed.

“Bagay idol,” a fan added.

Meanwhile, Paulo shared his female version on Twitter with the caption “Puro kasi kayo Pa-fall. Che!”

“PAULINA!” a fan commented on Paulo’s transformation.

“Buti na lang ang pretty mo kahit masungit ka, haha,” another Twitter user said.

“Ganda naman! Siz, ano shade ng lipstick muE?” said another.

Others compared Paulo’s look to Morticia Addams, a character in the horror-comedy “The Addams Family,” Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the “Avengers” series, and to a character in a Korean TV series, among others.

“Ingat ka @mepauloavelino kay Gerald Anderson hahahaha,” a Twitter user warned.

“The General’s Daughter” continues to reign in its timeslot, registering 32 percent last Wednesday (July 24), versus GMA’s “The Better Woman” at 12.6 percent, according to data and analytics company Kantar Media.

ANGEL LOCSIN PAULO AVELINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
New allegedly ‘sweet’ Julia-Gerald photos surface online
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Amid being in the middle of the controversy involving lovers Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson, Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto...
Entertainment
Kris Aquino, celebrities call out Phillip Salvador for wishing Duterte’s critics to die
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
In an interview with the media on the red carpet of the president’s fourth State of the Nation Address, Phillip said...
Entertainment
Julia’s aunt Gretchen Barretto shows support for Bea Alonzo
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Gretchen Barretto, aunt of actress Julia Barretto, has shown support for Bea Alonzo in the middle of the controversy...
Entertainment
Maine Mendoza braves rainy motorcycle ride to catch LANY concert
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Maine Mendoza might be a superstar in her own right, but she is also a big fan of not only British rock alternative band Coldplay,...
Entertainment
WATCH: Catriona Gray, Chavit Singson 'Galawang Chavit' video goes viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A video of politician Chavit Singson with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray in the waiting room of Manny Pacquiao in MGM Grand...
Entertainment
Latest
36 minutes ago
Third party or third anniversary? Gerald Anderson on milestone with Bea Alonzo
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 36 minutes ago
“Secret!”
Entertainment
4 hours ago
Dani Barretto defends sister Julia amid cheating accusations
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
Content creator Dani Barretto has reportedly spoken up regarding the alleged relationship of her sister, actress Julia Barretto,...
Entertainment
6 hours ago
Andi Eigenmann gives birth to baby no. 2
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann has given birth to a second baby girl.
Entertainment
19 hours ago
Dingdong takes cudgels for industry’s ‘unsung heroes’
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Did you know that Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) was a stuntman before he became Da King of Philippine Movies?
Entertainment
19 hours ago
Gerald makes many firsts in Sweeney Todd
By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Gerald Santos is looking forward to take on many firsts in the upcoming musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street....
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with