Angel Locsin, Paulo Avelino’s transformations stun fans

MANILA, Philippines — What would Angel Locsin and Paulo Avelino look like if they are to gender-swap?

As if using the trending gender-swap app, Angel and Paulo recently shared their new disguise for their hit primetime action-drama “The General’s Daughter.”

“Nice working with you. See you sa set!” Angel told her male version, complete with a clean-shaven moustache, baseball cap and square eyeglasses.

“Pogi problems,” she captioned her another post.

“Guapo naman,” model Bubbles Paraiso commented on Angel’s disguise.

“Yeah very handsome,” another Internet user gushed.

“Bagay idol,” a fan added.

Meanwhile, Paulo shared his female version on Twitter with the caption “Puro kasi kayo Pa-fall. Che!”

Puro kasi kayo Pa-fall. Che! pic.twitter.com/4waEs7oIcz — Paulo Avelino (@mepauloavelino) July 23, 2019

“PAULINA!” a fan commented on Paulo’s transformation.

“Buti na lang ang pretty mo kahit masungit ka, haha,” another Twitter user said.

“Ganda naman! Siz, ano shade ng lipstick muE?” said another.

Others compared Paulo’s look to Morticia Addams, a character in the horror-comedy “The Addams Family,” Tom Hiddleston’s Loki in the “Avengers” series, and to a character in a Korean TV series, among others.

“Ingat ka @mepauloavelino kay Gerald Anderson hahahaha,” a Twitter user warned.

“The General’s Daughter” continues to reign in its timeslot, registering 32 percent last Wednesday (July 24), versus GMA’s “The Better Woman” at 12.6 percent, according to data and analytics company Kantar Media.