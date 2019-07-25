NEW ON NETFLIX
Actress Andi Eigenmann
Instagram/Andi Eigenmann
Andi Eigenmann gives birth to baby no. 2
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 1:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann has given birth to a second baby girl.

In her Instagram stories, Andi shared photos of her recovering in the hospital together with partner, champion surfer Philmar Alipayo, the father of her baby, and firstborn, Ellie, her daughter with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

From left: Philmar holding his baby; Andi recovering in an undisclosed hospital. Instagram/Andi Eigenmann, screenshots

“Fell asleep and woke up to Ellie staring at her baby sister. I will cherish this moment forever,” Andi said in one of her posts.

Before giving birth, Andi showed her 39th week photo and shared that she wished to deliver her baby via vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC).

“Baby has been goin lower by the week according to my doctor. Such good news to hear but my situation still isnt ideal enough to be so sure of achieving my VBAC dreamz (same reason I went through a CS with Ellie in the past.) At the beginning of my second pregnancy, I became more aware of what I wanted for myself (and baby) and a VBAC + going as natural as possible was definitely the top priority,” she explained.

Although she would be “devastated” if she would not deliver via VBAC, she was still willing to go through another C-section because her baby’s safety is her priority.

“Honestly, I knew Id be devastated if I couldnt go for one. But as my pregnancy is nearing its end, all that matters to me is that I go through the best (safest) way to deliver baby into this world,” she stressed.

“I am still proud of myself because I at least tried and did what I could. I will accept what is meant to be and keep smiling!”

Andi announced her pregnancy last February. 

Last month, she addressed those bashing her for her recent photos showing her surfing while at the peak of her pregnancy.

“My OB is so supportive about it. Kasi ‘yung pagkakamali natin kapag buntis, hindi tayo gumagalaw kasi akala natin may mangyayari. Pero para sa akin, if hindi naman sensitive yung pregnancy mo, dapat ka mag exercise,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN morning show “Magandang Buhay.”

