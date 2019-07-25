NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
Maine Mendoza riding a motorcycle en route to the Day 2 of LANY's concert in Manila
Twitter/Maine Mendoza, screenshot
Maine Mendoza braves rainy motorcycle ride to catch LANY concert
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Maine Mendoza might be a superstar in her own right, but she is also a big fan of not only British rock alternative band Coldplay, but also of American indie pop band LANY.

So, despite her tight shooting schedule, heavy Manila traffic and pouring rain, Maine has shared in a series of Twitter posts how she defied the odds just to catch LANY’s Manila concert and satisfy her “fangirl” hunger.

According to the “Eat Bulaga” host, she is among the first ones to buy tickets to the concert, so she made herself free for the day. She did not expect, however, to be called for an emergency shooting schedule on the concert day.

“Nakipagunahan ako bumili ng LANY tickets noon tapos may biglaang taping ngayon? Ang shaket shaket. Enjoy sa lahat ng pupunta tonight. I-hi niyo nalang ako kay @pauljasonklein,” she said in her first post, insinuating that she would be unable to go to the concert anymore.

The singer-actress, however, surprised her fans when she tweeted photos showing her riding a motorcycle while drenched in the rain, just to make it in time for the concert from her taping.

“Magtataping pero hindi susuko! Dibale nang dugyot basta #LabanLANY!!!” she said.

Many might be amazed by what she did, but some also expressed concern for her safety.

“Ingats, Meng! Ang lakas ng ulan!” a fan commented.

“Ingat Maine. Dyos kong bata ka. Baka magkasakit ka. Sugod talaga sa Ulan,” another one said.

While the actress did not mention if she rode a motorcycle via a ride-hailing service or if she drove the motorcycle on her own, she shared in the third post that she was able to arrive to the concert safely and she had fun.

“Nairaos! Pakiramdam ko may hinabol akong jowa na paalis ng bansa. Iba kayo, @thisisLANY,” Maine said, comparing her motorcycle-riding experience to a popular movie scene wherein a girl would make a run just to stop the love of her life from leaving.

“Hindi ko to nagawa kay Chris Martin.. baka magtampo,” she enthused, sharing that she did not give the same effort when she watched the Coldplay frontman and his band in a Manila concert.

“Anyway, you guys were amazing! Thanks for giving us a great show! Til the next!” she said as message to LANY.

Maine watched during the second day of LANY’s three-night Manila concert this year, which ends on Thursday.

DEAR LANY MAINE MENDOZA MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kris Aquino, celebrities call out Phillip Salvador for wishing Duterte’s critics to die
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
In an interview with the media on the red carpet of the president’s fourth State of the Nation Address, Phillip said...
Entertainment
New allegedly ‘sweet’ Julia-Gerald photos surface online
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Amid being in the middle of the controversy involving lovers Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson, Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto...
Entertainment
Julia’s aunt Gretchen Barretto shows support for Bea Alonzo
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Actress Gretchen Barretto, aunt of actress Julia Barretto, has shown support for Bea Alonzo in the middle of the controversy...
Entertainment
WATCH: Catriona Gray, Chavit Singson 'Galawang Chavit' video goes viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A video of politician Chavit Singson with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray in the waiting room of Manny Pacquiao in MGM Grand...
Entertainment
WATCH: Gerald Anderson reacts to being called 'third party' in Julia-Joshua split
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Sanay na ‘ko, sanay na ‘ko, sanay kami sa showbiz, ganun talaga,” enthused Gerald.
Entertainment
Latest
8 minutes ago
Dani Barretto defends sister Julia amid cheating accusations
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 minutes ago
Content creator Dani Barretto has reportedly spoken up regarding the alleged affair of her sister, actress Julia Barretto,...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Andi Eigenmann gives birth to baby no. 2
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Actress Andi Eigenmann has given birth to a second baby girl.
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Dingdong takes cudgels for industry’s ‘unsung heroes’
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
Did you know that Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) was a stuntman before he became Da King of Philippine Movies?
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Gerald makes many firsts in Sweeney Todd
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Gerald Santos is looking forward to take on many firsts in the upcoming musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street....
Entertainment
15 hours ago
Dani Girl is back
By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
The re-staging of the musical, Dani Girl, is not really surprising even if it came five years after the production was presented...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with