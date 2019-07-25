Maine Mendoza braves rainy motorcycle ride to catch LANY concert

MANILA, Philippines — Maine Mendoza might be a superstar in her own right, but she is also a big fan of not only British rock alternative band Coldplay, but also of American indie pop band LANY.

So, despite her tight shooting schedule, heavy Manila traffic and pouring rain, Maine has shared in a series of Twitter posts how she defied the odds just to catch LANY’s Manila concert and satisfy her “fangirl” hunger.

Nakipagunahan ako bumili ng LANY tickets noon tapos may biglaang taping ngayon? Ang shaket shaket. Enjoy sa lahat ng pupunta tonight. I-hi niyo nalang ako kay @pauljasonklein. #MalibuNightsMNL — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) July 24, 2019

According to the “Eat Bulaga” host, she is among the first ones to buy tickets to the concert, so she made herself free for the day. She did not expect, however, to be called for an emergency shooting schedule on the concert day.

“Nakipagunahan ako bumili ng LANY tickets noon tapos may biglaang taping ngayon? Ang shaket shaket. Enjoy sa lahat ng pupunta tonight. I-hi niyo nalang ako kay @pauljasonklein,” she said in her first post, insinuating that she would be unable to go to the concert anymore.

The singer-actress, however, surprised her fans when she tweeted photos showing her riding a motorcycle while drenched in the rain, just to make it in time for the concert from her taping.

“Magtataping pero hindi susuko! Dibale nang dugyot basta #LabanLANY!!!” she said.

Magtataping pero hindi susuko! Dibale nang dugyot basta #LabanLANY!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/xWn3mVsBlT — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) July 24, 2019

Many might be amazed by what she did, but some also expressed concern for her safety.

“Ingats, Meng! Ang lakas ng ulan!” a fan commented.

“Ingat Maine. Dyos kong bata ka. Baka magkasakit ka. Sugod talaga sa Ulan,” another one said.

While the actress did not mention if she rode a motorcycle via a ride-hailing service or if she drove the motorcycle on her own, she shared in the third post that she was able to arrive to the concert safely and she had fun.

“Nairaos! Pakiramdam ko may hinabol akong jowa na paalis ng bansa. Iba kayo, @thisisLANY,” Maine said, comparing her motorcycle-riding experience to a popular movie scene wherein a girl would make a run just to stop the love of her life from leaving.

Nairaos! Pakiramdam ko may hinabol akong jowa na paalis ng bansa. Iba kayo, @thisisLANY! Hindi ko to nagawa kay Chris Martin.. baka magtampo. Anyway, you guys were amazing! Thanks for giving us a great show! Til the next! ???? #LANYLiveInMNLDay2 — Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm) July 24, 2019

“Hindi ko to nagawa kay Chris Martin.. baka magtampo,” she enthused, sharing that she did not give the same effort when she watched the Coldplay frontman and his band in a Manila concert.

“Anyway, you guys were amazing! Thanks for giving us a great show! Til the next!” she said as message to LANY.

Maine watched during the second day of LANY’s three-night Manila concert this year, which ends on Thursday.