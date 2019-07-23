NEW ON NETFLIX
WATCH: Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo share lessons learned from portraying OFWs
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 11:54am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards and Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo shared the lessons they learned after playing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for their upcoming movie, “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

During the movie’s recent press conference, Alden said filming the movie makes him realize that the lives of OFWs are very inspirational. 

“What I've learned about this movie is ‘yung mga OFWs sobrang inspirational ng buhay nila sa ibang bansa, hindi lang sa Hong Kong pero all over the world,” he said.

“Given a chance to play the role that can define the OFWs all over the world is an honor already. Itong pelikula na ‘to pagpapakita na rin kung gaano kakulay ang buhay ng mga kababayan natin na nagtatrabagho abroad para sa pamilya nila dito sa Pilipinas,” Alden said.  

The “Eat Bulaga” TV host added that the film aims to send the message that while OFWs have to live far from their family, they have found a new one through their friends and workmates abroad.

“We're sending a beautiful message that of course there are struggles on being an OFW, kasi sa akin ang pumapasok kasi sa isip ko, mahirap ang trabaho, malayo sa pamilya, malungkot, pero ‘yung nagawa namin dito sa 'Hello, Love, Goodbye,’ is something na pinakita namin ‘yung kabilang side na kung iiwan ng mga kababayan natin ‘yung mga pamilya nila, mayroon din silang nadiscover na bagong pamilya kung saan sila nagtatrabaho,” Alden said. 

“Yung mga roles na pinortray namin dito, I hope na magkaroon ng realization ‘yung mga kabataan kasi pabata na nang pabata ang mga OFWs ngayon,” he added.  

Kathryn admitted that working as an OFWs is not for the soft-hearted because it is not easy to spend your time away from your family. 

“Swerte ‘yung mga OFWs na nakuha ‘yung pamilya nila, na nakaipon na. Hindi siya para sa lahat kasi hindi siya madali. Dapat ‘pag pumunta ka do’n buo ‘yung loob mo na 'OK gusto ko to at gagawin ko ‘to dahil gusto ko ‘to hindi lang dahil kailangan.' Kasi ayaw mong at the end of the day sisihin mo na 'pumunta kasi ako dahil kailangan nila e,' pero ang ending malungkot ka. Ikaw naman ‘yung magsu-suffer, nakaipon ka pero di ka naman masaya. Kung buo ang loob mo at willing mo ‘pag daanan lahat ‘yon, may malaking prize na naghihintay talaga, pero hindi siya para sa lahat,” Kathryn explained.
Directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, "Hello, Love, Goodbye" will be showing in cinemas on July 31. — Videos by Deni Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho

ALDEN RICHARDS KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
