In Photos: Angel Locsin's ex Phil Younghusband gets married in England

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Azkals football player Phil Younghusband has recently married his fiancée, Filipino-Spanish model Margaret Hall, in Canterbury, Kent, England.

In its Instagram account, photography studio Nice Print Photo posted photos of the newlyweds.

“Like a fairytale @philyounghusband10 and @magshall_ got married today in Canterbury United Kingdom,” Nice Print Photography captioned the post.

In its Instagram story, Nice Print posted the venue of the ceremony, saying: “Venue of our beautiful wedding today in Canterbury UK," tagging Phil and Margaret.

The Azkals star and the model announced their engagement in December 2017. They have been together as a couple since 2015.

Phil was the former boyfriend of Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, who is now engaged to film producer Neil Arce.

Phil and Angel were in a relationship for over a year before calling it quits in 2013.