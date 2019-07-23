NEW ON NETFLIX
Phil Younghusband and Margaret Hall
Instagram/Nice Print Photo
In Photos: Angel Locsin's ex Phil Younghusband gets married in England
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2019 - 10:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Azkals football player Phil Younghusband has recently married his fiancée, Filipino-Spanish model Margaret Hall, in Canterbury, Kent, England.

In its Instagram account, photography studio Nice Print Photo posted photos of the newlyweds. 

 

“Like a fairytale @philyounghusband10 and @magshall_ got married today in Canterbury United Kingdom,” Nice Print Photography captioned the post.

In its Instagram story, Nice Print posted the venue of the ceremony, saying: “Venue of our beautiful wedding today in Canterbury UK," tagging Phil and Margaret. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Phil Younghusband and Margaret Hall wedding in Canterbury United Kingdom #niceprintinternational

The Azkals star and the model announced their engagement in December 2017. They have been together as a couple since 2015. 

Phil was the former boyfriend of Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, who is now engaged to film producer Neil Arce. 

Phil and Angel were in a relationship for over a year before calling it quits in 2013. 

