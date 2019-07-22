WATCH: Catriona Gray, Chavit Singson 'Galawang Chavit' video goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — A video of politician Chavit Singson with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray in the waiting room of Manny Pacquiao in MGM Grand Garden Arena has been the talk of the town in different social media sites.

In the 10-second video, Catriona was seen busy with her smartphone, while Chavit looks like taking a nap while they were sitting beside each other. It can be seen that Chavit was slowly turning on Catriona’s shoulder, but he suddenly woke up.

Social media users described the video as “Galawang Chavit.” The video is from a live stream inside Manny’s locker room, broadcasted in the official YouTube channel of PBC ON FOX.

“Galawang Chavit” was trending on Twitter and Facebook with different pages uploading the video online.

Chavit is the president of LCS Group of Companies, one of the major sponsors of the Miss Universe pageant since it was held in the country in 2017. — Video from YouTube/J18N