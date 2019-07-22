NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
WATCH: Catriona Gray, Chavit Singson 'Galawang Chavit' video goes viral
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 6:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — A video of politician Chavit Singson with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray in the waiting room of Manny Pacquiao in MGM Grand Garden Arena has been the talk of the town in different social media sites. 

In the 10-second video, Catriona was seen busy with her smartphone, while Chavit looks like taking a nap while they were sitting beside each other. It can be seen that Chavit was slowly turning on Catriona’s shoulder, but he suddenly woke up. 

Social media users described the video as “Galawang Chavit.” The video is from a live stream inside Manny’s locker room, broadcasted in the official YouTube channel of PBC ON FOX. 

“Galawang Chavit” was trending on Twitter and Facebook with different pages uploading the video online. 

Chavit is the president of LCS Group of Companies, one of the major sponsors of the Miss Universe pageant since it was held in the country in 2017. — Video from YouTube/J18N

LUIS CHAVIT SINGSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Gerald Anderson reacts to being called 'third party' in Julia-Joshua split
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 9 hours ago
“Sanay na ‘ko, sanay na ‘ko, sanay kami sa showbiz, ganun talaga,” enthused Gerald.
Entertainment
‘Enough’: Bea Alonzo’s cryptic posts go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 10 hours ago
Cabrera claimed she saw Gerald and Julia go to “the same car together alone” and “iba gestures nila.&r...
Entertainment
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
Nadine Lustre breaks silence on not being picked as new Darna
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
"To be compared or to be likened kay Darna na, you know, independent, powerful, it's really nice," she said.
Entertainment
Danilo Barrios: From Streetboy to farm boy
By Ricky Lo | 12 days ago
Have you ever wondered whatever happened to Streetboys, the dance group managed by director Chito Roño?
Entertainment
Latest
19 hours ago
Love scenes are good therapy for bad back
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
Did you know that up to now, Derek Ramsay still suffers from a bothersome bad back?
Entertainment
19 hours ago
20 years of Westlife
By Baby A. Gil | 19 hours ago
There are boy bands and there are boy bands and all of us have in some ways developed a bit or more of an interest in them...
Entertainment
19 hours ago
Lincoln: The great emancipator
19 hours ago
Abraham Lincoln. The great emancipator. A Negro-free-from-slavery advocate.
Entertainment
1 day ago
Marvel unveils the 11 big superhero projects it's working on. Here's when they'll be out
1 day ago
It's going to be a busy and action-packed couple of years for Marvel fans.
Entertainment
1 day ago
Catriona flies to Vegas to support Pacquiao fight
By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
All the way from New York, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray flew to Las Vegas to support Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao.
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with