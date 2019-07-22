Celebrities react to Pacman’s win over Thurman

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities turned to their social media accounts following Manny Pacquiao’s victory over Keith Thurman after 12 rounds, enabling Pacman to capture the World Boxing Association “super” welterweight title in a thrilling split decision on Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez posted a video of Manny in his Instagram account.

“Congratulations to the legendary Manny Pacquiao! The best Filipino fighter the Philippines ever had. Maraming Salamat sa tagumpay!” Richard captioned his post.

Former “It’s Showtime” host Eruption posted a photo of Manny hitting Keith with a heavy right hand.

“WHAT AN INSPIRATION AND EXAMPLE TO US ALL!! @mannypacquiao Still at 40 years old dominating and showing these undefeated 30 year olds who’s the real CHAMP! #PacquiaoThurman #CongratsManny #WhatAnInspiration #ThisIs40,” Eruption wrote.

Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo also posted on her Instagram account a photo of Manny knocking down his opponent on the ring.

“Congratulations, Sen. @mannypacquiao for yet again showing that the heart and passion of a REAL champion can beat all odds . Continue to inspire us . We are so proud of you . To God be the glory,” the celebrity doctor wrote.

“Eat Bulaga” host Joey de Leon also posted a photo of him with Manny and Vic Sotto in his Instagram account with the caption “Congrats.”

Kapamilya actor John Prats also posted a photo of Manny in his Instagram account, captioning it with “Congratulations sa ating pambansang kamao Senator @mannypacquiao.”

Apart from showbiz personalities, Pacquiao’s colleagues in the Senate such as Grace Poe, Imee Marcos and Sonny Angara also paid tribute to Manny in their Instagram accounts to congratulate their fellow senator.

