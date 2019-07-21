Marvel unveils the 11 big superhero projects it's working on. Here's when they'll be out

MANILA, Philippines — It is going to be a busy and action-packed couple of years for Marvel fans after the studio announced at Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con Sunday the 11 new movies and Disney+ TV series it is working on.
At the SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled the titles, cast and dates of the Phase Four movies of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. The announcement coincides with the launch of Disney+, Disney's video streaming service, early next year.
Here are the big superhero projects you can expect until 2021 and their showing dates.
The Eternals
Showing date: Nov. 6, 2020
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/inn67bSZiM— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Disney+ series
Showing date: Fall 2020
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/COes9WV7Wv— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Showing date: Feb. 12, 2021
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/WePmw8d5Gq— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
WandaVision
Disney+ series
Showing date: Spring 2021
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/mDgxZVW3BF— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
Loki
Disney+ series
Showing date: Spring 2021
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/lDqAWtIE0u— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Showing date: May 7, 2021
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/bVyOYjPLly— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
What If...?
Disney+ series
Showing date: Summer 2021
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF...?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher, and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/6aPhlQvMR9— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
Hawkeye
Disney+ series
Showing date: Fall 2021
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/n2u6G4i4iG— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
Thor: Love and Thunder
Showing date: Nov. 5, 2021
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Lq4hM8GSRV— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
Black Widow
Showing date: May 1, 2020
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oyUvYdzF3P— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
Blade
Showing date: No details yet
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/JPcrSqSerW— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
