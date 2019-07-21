NEW ON NETFLIX
Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz, the "Black Widow" movie will be directed by Cate Shortland.
Marvel unveils the 11 big superhero projects it's working on. Here's when they'll be out
(Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 11:24am

MANILA, Philippines — It is going to be a busy and action-packed couple of years for Marvel fans after the studio announced at Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con Sunday the 11 new movies and Disney+ TV series it is working on.

At the SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled the titles, cast and dates of the Phase Four movies of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. The announcement coincides with the launch of Disney+, Disney's video streaming service, early next year.

Here are the big superhero projects you can expect until 2021 and their showing dates.

The Eternals

Showing date: Nov. 6, 2020

 

 

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+ series

Showing date: Fall 2020

 

 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Showing date: Feb. 12, 2021

 

 

WandaVision

Disney+ series

Showing date: Spring 2021

 

 

Loki

Disney+ series

Showing date: Spring 2021

 

 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Showing date: May 7, 2021

 

 

What If...?

Disney+ series

Showing date: Summer 2021

 

 

Hawkeye

Disney+ series

Showing date: Fall 2021

 

 

Thor: Love and Thunder

Showing date: Nov. 5, 2021

 

 

Black Widow

Showing date: May 1, 2020

 

 

Blade

Showing date: No details yet

 

 

