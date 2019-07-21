Marvel unveils the 11 big superhero projects it's working on. Here's when they'll be out

MANILA, Philippines — It is going to be a busy and action-packed couple of years for Marvel fans after the studio announced at Hall H of San Diego Comic-Con Sunday the 11 new movies and Disney+ TV series it is working on.

At the SDCC, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige unveiled the titles, cast and dates of the Phase Four movies of its Marvel Cinematic Universe. The announcement coincides with the launch of Disney+, Disney's video streaming service, early next year.

Here are the big superhero projects you can expect until 2021 and their showing dates.

The Eternals

Showing date: Nov. 6, 2020

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/inn67bSZiM — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Disney+ series

Showing date: Fall 2020

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/COes9WV7Wv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Showing date: Feb. 12, 2021

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/WePmw8d5Gq — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

WandaVision

Disney+ series

Showing date: Spring 2021

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/mDgxZVW3BF — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Loki

Disney+ series

Showing date: Spring 2021

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/lDqAWtIE0u — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Showing date: May 7, 2021

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/bVyOYjPLly — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

What If...?

Disney+ series

Showing date: Summer 2021

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF...?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher, and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/6aPhlQvMR9 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Hawkeye

Disney+ series

Showing date: Fall 2021

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/n2u6G4i4iG — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Thor: Love and Thunder

Showing date: Nov. 5, 2021

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Lq4hM8GSRV — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Black Widow

Showing date: May 1, 2020

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/oyUvYdzF3P — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Blade

Showing date: No details yet