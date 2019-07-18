NEW ON NETFLIX
Ex-SexBomb Dancer on being nabbed for drugs: ‘Not me!’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 1:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sheena Flores de Castro, a former member of the SexBomb Girls, clarified that she was not the person arrested for illegal drugs recently.

In her Instagram account, she posted on her Instagram story a screenshot of some of the reports about her being arrested for illegal drugs. 

"There are articles floating around about me getting arrested for illegal drugs in the Philippines and it's not true," Sheena said. 

Several media outfits used her pictures for stories about the alleged arrest of a certain Sheena Flores or Sheena Joanna Uypico in a buy-bust operation in Laguna. 

But according to a report by GMA News, Sheena, who claims to be now based abroad and working as a flight attendant, said she was shocked upon seeing the articles of her being nabbed. 

"I currently reside in the United States, not in Laguna. I do plan on seeking legal advice regarding this matter," she said.

Moreover, the management of SexBomb Dancers said that the woman who was arrested is not a member of the group.

"We don't know her and she's not a member of the Sexbomb Dancers," the group's management was quoted by GMA as saying. 

Philstar.com’s story “Former SexBomb Dancer arrested for illegal drugs” published on Wednesday was immediately taken down following the statement released by Sheena. 

The article, which was based on earlier media reports, alleged that the former SexBomb Dancer and two others were nabbed by police in a recent buy-bust operation in San Pablo, Laguna.

