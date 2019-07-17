NEW ON NETFLIX
Former SexBomb Dancer Sheena Flores
YouTube/Sandara2000, screenshot
Former SexBomb Dancer arrested for illegal drugs
(Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 6:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — A former SexBomb Dancer and two others were nabbed by police in a recent buy-bust operation in San Pablo, Laguna.

Sheena Flores or Sheena Joanna Uypico in real life was reportedly arrested, together with Melrose Uypico and Elmer Panaligan Señoreses, in a joint operation by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 4A and San Pablo City police station Drug Enforcement Team.

The three were reportedly arrested in the car park of a famous food chain in San Nicolas, San Pablo, Laguna.

Police reportedly confiscated P40,000 worth of shabu, P1,000 marked money, a mobile phone, P4,000 cash and a car allegedly used to deliver illegal drugs from Sheena and her companions.

The three, currently under the custody of Camp Paciano, Rizal, Sta. Cruz, Laguna, are subject for examination as they face charges for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Sheena Flores-de Castro was a member of the original SexBomb Dancers, which included Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap, Aira Bermudez-Inovero, Jopay Paguia-Zamora and Sugar Mercado. She stayed with the group from 1999 to 2011.

Last week, another starlet, Star Magic talent Angela Zamora, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. — Deni Bernardo

DRUG BUY-BUST-OPERATION SEXBOMB DANCERS
