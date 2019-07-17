NEW ON NETFLIX
Regine Velasquez at the MOR Pinoy Music Awards 2019
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo; ABS-CBN/Released
Regine Velasquez emotionally accepts Lifetime Achievement Award
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2019 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez turned emotional while singing her hit song “Dadalhin” during the MOR Pinoy Music Awards 2019 held in Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday. 

During the production number on awards night, Kapamilya singers Bugoy Drilon, Darryl Ong, Michael Pangilinan, Jay-R, Jona Viray, Klarisse de Guzman and Katrina Velarde sang the Asia’s Songbird’s hits as tribute to her for the Lifetime Achievement Award. 

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, Regine said she turned emotional because she did not expect the young singers to render her songs. 

“’Di ko nga ineexpect kasi the kids are singing my songs e. I'm trying not to cry. Ang panget tuloy ng kanta ko. I got a little emotional. It's not every day that you get to be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award. I just want to thank them for this honor,” Regine said. 

Almost one year since she became a Kapamilya, Regine said she is happy and grateful to the network for the projects.     

“Oo nga, magwa-one year na ‘ko. I'm happy and grateful. Nagpapasalamat ako sa ABS-CBN for trusting me at sa mga trabahong binigay sa akin,” she said.  
She also made an update for her show “Idol Philippines.” 

“Malapit nang mag-end ang 'Idol.' Mamimiss ko si Moira, si Vice, si James, kasi bestfriends na kami ni James. Kakaiba siyang experience kasi first time kong mag-judge ng singing contest although galing ako dun at marami na kong hinost na singing contest, pero iba pa rin pala maging judge. I hope I was able to help some of the hopefuls kasi sa akin personally, I got what I wanted to do that's why hindi ako magla-lie, I want them to become better,” Regine said. 

Regine added that she feels bad for the losing contestants, but assured them that the singing contest is just the beginning.

“We feel bad (that someone has to go). Kasi kahit alam naming contest ‘yon, we kind of get involved to them kasi kasama mo eh. ‘Yung sa tagal ng pagsasamahan namin, kahit papano nakikilala mo sila. They get scared, they get insecure, we try our best to tell them this is not the end because it isn't. It's a singing contest, it's not the end, it is the beginning. ‘Di ba si Moira, ‘di naman siya nanalo before, but look at her now, she's a superstar,” Regine enthused.

REGINE VELASQUEZ
Philstar
Recommended
