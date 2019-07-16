NEW ON NETFLIX
Sting, 18-time Grammy Award winner
Ovation Productions/Released
Despite cancelled concert, Sting still wants to perform in Manila
(Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 3:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rock icon Sting has cancelled his Manila concert on October 2 in Smart Araneta Coliseum due to scheduling conflicts, concert promoter Ovation Productions recently announced.

“We regretfully announce that Sting’s concert scheduled for October 2, 2019 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum is unfortunately canceled due to scheduling conflicts,” Ovation Productions said.

Ovation, however, assured that the singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist wishes to perform in Manila soon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this development and know that Sting hopes to return to Manila soon to perform for his fans,” the promoter’s statement added.

The 18-time Grammy Award winner is currently on tour throughout Europe and has also cancelled shows on July 14 and 15 due to a viral throat infection. According to the rock star’s Twitter page, Sting has been advised by his doctor not to perform.

 

Hailed a “masterful performance from start to finish,” Sting’s “My Songs” concert includes the British star’s hits such as “Englishman In New York,” “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and “Message In A Bottle,” among others. — Deni Bernardo

