Despite cancelled concert, Sting still wants to perform in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Rock icon Sting has cancelled his Manila concert on October 2 in Smart Araneta Coliseum due to scheduling conflicts, concert promoter Ovation Productions recently announced.

“We regretfully announce that Sting’s concert scheduled for October 2, 2019 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum is unfortunately canceled due to scheduling conflicts,” Ovation Productions said.

We regretfully announce that @OfficialSting’s concert scheduled for October 2, 2019 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum is unfortunately canceled due to scheduling conflicts. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this development. #StingManila2019 pic.twitter.com/u4dWF6RNOJ — Ovation Productions (@ovationprod) July 13, 2019

Ovation, however, assured that the singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist wishes to perform in Manila soon.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this development and know that Sting hopes to return to Manila soon to perform for his fans,” the promoter’s statement added.

The 18-time Grammy Award winner is currently on tour throughout Europe and has also cancelled shows on July 14 and 15 due to a viral throat infection. According to the rock star’s Twitter page, Sting has been advised by his doctor not to perform.

We regret to announce that Sting’s appearance at Bospop tonight will be cancelled. Sting is on the mend but still ailing from a viral throat infection and has been advised by his doctor again not to perform at tonight’s concert ... https://t.co/jO5sFVdYpW — Sting (@OfficialSting) July 14, 2019

Hailed a “masterful performance from start to finish,” Sting’s “My Songs” concert includes the British star’s hits such as “Englishman In New York,” “Fields of Gold,” “Shape of My Heart,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne,” and “Message In A Bottle,” among others. — Deni Bernardo