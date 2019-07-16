NEW ON NETFLIX
MOVIES
MUSIC
Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino
Instagram/Black Sheep PH
Alden Richards reacts to Maine Mendoza’s movie with Carlo Aquino
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2019 - 1:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards said he is happy with AlDub love team partner Maine Mendoza’s latest movie with Carlo Aquino.

The “Eat Bulaga” host will team up with the Kapamilya actor under Black Sheep’s “Isa Pa With Feelings” to be directed by Prime Cruz. 

In an interview with the media after the press conference of his new movie with Kathryn Bernardo “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” Alden said he is happy with Maine exploring acting with a different partner. 

“I’m really happy that Maine is now really exploring acting with different partner now and doing movie projects alone. Kasi when we were working together, talagang naku-kwento niya sa akin she’s really having a hard time when it comes to acting. Siyempre full support naman kami sa isa’t isa,” Alden said.  

Alden also believes that this is Maine’s time to conquer her fear.

“Pero now, siguro, ito ‘yung time ni Maine to break out of that fear and conquer kung ano man ‘yung mga naghohold back sa kanya. I’m really happy for her na binigyan siya ng opportunity to also do a project with Black Sheep,” Alden said. 

Maine is the latest Kapuso celebrity to crossover to the rival network to work for a movie. 

Other GMA artists who also did a movie with ABS-CBN stars included Dingdong Dantes with "She's The One," "One More Try," "Unmarried Wife," and "Seven Sundays"; Jennylyn Mercado with "Just The 3 Of Us" and Maine's AlDub partner Alden Richards with "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

ALDEN RICHARDS ALDUB CARLO AQUINO MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former actress nabbed for drugs
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Former Star Magic teen star Angela Zamora was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Bacoor City, Cavite. 
Entertainment
Charo pays tribute to biggest fan & lifetime partner
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Charo Santos-Concio paid tribute to her biggest fan and lifetime partner, saying that she is the person that she is now because...
Entertainment
Bela Padilla reacts to ex-boyfriend’s engagement to Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Bela was asked by a fan asked what she felt about her ex-boyfriend’s engagement. 
Entertainment
Sarah mum about Matteo
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There seemed to be a certain sadness in the eyes of Sarah Geronimo even when she was smiling during a brief interview or singing...
Entertainment
Luis Manzano explains statement on ex Angel Locsin’s engagement
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor and TV host Luis Manzano clarified his statement on the recent engagement of his former girlfriend Angel Locsin...
Entertainment
Latest
23 minutes ago
Netflix launches website for people suffering from depression
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 minutes ago
American video streaming service Netflix has launched a website for people who are suffering from depression and looking for...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Lauren Young questions legality of Chinese-only restaurant
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
“Is this even legal?" Lauren asked.
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Jinri Park on engagement: ‘Grateful I found a Filipino guy’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress and TV host Jinri Park announced that she is engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend John. 
Entertainment
14 hours ago
For the love of Rico J.
14 hours ago
All those who were at the mini-presscon for the tribute concert Rico J and His Angels at the social hall of Great Eastern...
Entertainment
14 hours ago
Eugene is happy with LDR romance
By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
While many agree that maintaining a long-distance relationship (LDR) is often a herculean task, Eugene Domingo finds it easier...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with