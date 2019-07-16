Alden Richards reacts to Maine Mendoza’s movie with Carlo Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards said he is happy with AlDub love team partner Maine Mendoza’s latest movie with Carlo Aquino.

The “Eat Bulaga” host will team up with the Kapamilya actor under Black Sheep’s “Isa Pa With Feelings” to be directed by Prime Cruz.

Related Stories Maine Mendoza, Carlo Aquino to star in new movie

In an interview with the media after the press conference of his new movie with Kathryn Bernardo “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” Alden said he is happy with Maine exploring acting with a different partner.

“I’m really happy that Maine is now really exploring acting with different partner now and doing movie projects alone. Kasi when we were working together, talagang naku-kwento niya sa akin she’s really having a hard time when it comes to acting. Siyempre full support naman kami sa isa’t isa,” Alden said.

Alden also believes that this is Maine’s time to conquer her fear.

“Pero now, siguro, ito ‘yung time ni Maine to break out of that fear and conquer kung ano man ‘yung mga naghohold back sa kanya. I’m really happy for her na binigyan siya ng opportunity to also do a project with Black Sheep,” Alden said.

Maine is the latest Kapuso celebrity to crossover to the rival network to work for a movie.

Other GMA artists who also did a movie with ABS-CBN stars included Dingdong Dantes with "She's The One," "One More Try," "Unmarried Wife," and "Seven Sundays"; Jennylyn Mercado with "Just The 3 Of Us" and Maine's AlDub partner Alden Richards with "Hello, Love, Goodbye."