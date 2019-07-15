NEW ON NETFLIX
Angel Locsin and Neil Arce
Instagram/Angel Locsin
Bela Padilla reacts to ex-boyfriend’s engagement to Angel Locsin
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla said she is happy with her former boyfriend Neil Arce’s engagement with another Kapamilya actress, Angel Locsin. 

In a recent Instagram story, Bela was asked by a fan asked what she felt about her ex-boyfriend’s engagement. 

“How’s your heart knowing that your ex is already engaged?” a fan asked the actress in her Instagram story.

“Why would you assume that I’m affected? I’m happy for them,” Padilla replied, with smiling emojis.

After four years of being a couple, Bela and Neil confirmed their breakup last January 2017. Nonetheless, the two remained friends as they collaborated in several films after the breakup.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Bela said Neil and Angel are very compatible. 

“If they aren’t, they will be. They have a very good foundation. I see both of them, and they’re compatible,” Bela said. 

Angel and Neil announced their engagement last June 29 through Instagram.

