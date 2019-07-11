NEW ON NETFLIX
Bong Go as MMFF committee member
Sen. Bong Go is sworn in as member of the executive committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival on Thursday, July 11, 2019.
Office of Sen. Go
Bong Go sworn in to MMFF body
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 6:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — Bong Go, a neophyte senator, joined the executive committee of the Metro Manila Film Festival on Thursday as the movie industry counts down to the festival proper in December.

Go took his oath as a new festival decision maker as he proposed to hold the yearly festival, which showcases Filipino-produced mass-market films, twice a year.

He said that having friends in the entertainment industry, he thinks having two MMFF events yearly will help film workers and artists.

"I share the hope of everyone to strengthen and progress the industry that continues to provides work and comfort to many of our countrymen," Go said in Filipino.

"My suggestion, with your permission and approval, is to stage the MMFF twice a year if that can be possible given the resources and time," he added, addressing the executive committee. "We will help each other."

He vowed to craft bills that will facilitate the needs of the film and entertainment industry.

Go, who was an aide to President Rodrigo Duterte before he became senator, was among the judges of the last MMFF.

On Wednesday, the MMFF executive committee announced the first four official entries to the festival at a press conference in Manila. These are:

Ampon
Quantum Films, starring Derek Ramsay and Kris Aquino

Miracle in Cell No. 7
VIVA Films, starring Aga Muhlach and Nadine Lustre

Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity
APT Entertainment and ZET Productions, starring Vic Sotto and Maine Mendoza

Momalland
ABS-CBN Film Productions and VIVA Films, starring Vice Ganda,  Anne Curtis and Tony Labrusca

