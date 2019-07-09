'Jopay, kamusta ka na?': Sexbomb Dancers give updates on private life

MANILA, Philippines — The original members of Sexbomb Dancers reunited on stage during the recent Shopee event held at the e-commerce platform’s office in Bonifacio Global City.

During an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, members Aira Bermudez, Jopay Paguia, Mia Pangyarihan, Grace Nera, Che-Che Tolentino and Sandy Tolentino clarified that they did not really breakup and they are still performing together, although the group is no longer their personal priority.

“Hindi namin masasabing reunion ‘to kasi nagkakaroon parin naman kami lagi ng shows together. ‘Pag nagkasamasama lahat ng Sexbomb, ‘yun ang masasabi naming reunion. Nangyayari lang kasi ‘yun through dinner, get together,” Aira said.

Married for five years to husband Joshua Zamora, Jopay now has a one-year-old daughter, Isabelle Alessa. She said she is busy taking care of her daughter and her husband, but makes it a point to join the group’s shows once in a while.

“Ito ‘yung pinagkakaabalahan ko, hands-on mom ako at saka ‘pag may show ang Sexbomb, sumasama-sama rin ako,” Jopay said.

Mia said almost every Sexbomb member is now raising a family and they prioritize their family first over the group.

“Ang Sexbomb naman kasi aminin na natin lahat na may edad na, may mga pamilya na, may asawa, may anak at karamihan sa Sexbomb talagang mga hands-on mom. ‘Pag may mga shows, ‘pag talagang hindi pwede dahil may pasok ang mga anak hindi mo talaga mapapakinabangan dahil talagang mga Sexbomb mamas. Ayon, sa kanila ngayon, talagang family, mga anak. Second nalang nagiging priority ‘yung pagsayaw,” Mia explained.

For Che-Che, she said the group is thankful for the fans who are supporting them until now.

“Maraming salamat po sa mga sumusuporta sa Sexbomb girls kasi po until now nandito pa rin kami dahil sa inyo. Maraming maraming salamat po,” Che-Che said.

“’Pag bumabalik kami sa stage at sumasayaw kami, kahit may edad na at masakit sa katawan, pero ‘pag nakikita naming napapasaya namin ‘yung mga tao, iba ‘yung feeling sa amin. Nagiging 16 years old uli kami,” Mia added.

It can be recalled that one of the group’s founding members, Rochelle Pangilinan, has left the group to pursue a recording and acting career as a solo artist.

Hailed as "The Best-Selling Philippine Female Group of All Time,” Sexbomb Girls rose to fame due to their iconic chant “Get, get aww!" as mainstay dancers for the country’s longest-running noontime variety show, “Eat Bulaga!”

The group’s “Daisy Siete” was once the country’s longest-running TV series that ran on GMA from 2003 to 2010, a record yet to be broken by ABS-CBN’s “Ang Probinsyano.”