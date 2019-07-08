MOTHER'S DAY
Charo Santos-Concio and John Lloyd Cruz at the Venice Film Fest
ABS-CBN/Released
Charo Santos-Concio wants to guest in ‘Ang Probinsyano,’ speaks up on John Lloyd Cruz’s comeback
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2019 - 3:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Board Member and Chief Content Officer Charo Santos-Concio said on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz is always welcome to come back in the network anytime he wants.

In a recent interview with the media during the sidelines of a Sun Life event, the veteran actress said the Kapamilya network is always open for John Lloyd.

“Ay siyempre Kapamilya ‘yan! Kapamilya si John Lloyd,” Charo said.   

Meanwhile, Charo joked that she is still waiting for Coco Martin to ask her to be a guest in the network's longest-running teleserye “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano.”

“Cardo, naghihintay pa rin ako!” Charo said.  

The network’s former President and Chief Executive Officer added that she is willing to be a part of the show, but for a condition.

“Oo basta ang cutoff ay hindi two in the morning. Alam niyo na, senior citizen na. Mag-aaksyon? Aba eh kung kaya ba e. Why not? Sa palagay niyo bibigyan ako ng action scenes ni Coco?” Charo kidded. 

Recently, Charo starred with Bea Alonzo in the horror movie “Eerie.” 

When asked what her next project is, Charo said she is currently reading two scripts. 

“There are offers. I'm reading two scripts at the moment. Tignan natin,” she declared.

