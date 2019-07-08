Sarah Geronimo helps Matteo Guidicelli recover from war shock during military training

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli admitted that he almost gave up on his 30-day scout ranger training because it drained him, not only physically but also mentally.

In an interview with the media during the sidelines of the press conference of a Sun Life event, Matteo said that although the training was hard, his training was the best experience he had so far.

“It's the best experience in my life. Sa umpisa sobrang hirap niya. Maraming beses, especially in the first week, na parang gusto kong mag-give up,” Matteo said.

He admitted that he experienced “war shock” while in the training, but he commended the military for having its own way to counsel him.

“Basically, yung Scout Ranger is one of the elite forces sa Philippine military, so it's the hardest training in the military. So mahirap talaga not just physically but also psychologically. Yung psychological part talaga nagpasira sa’kin kasi from civilian life, dumiretso ko sa military, so parang na-war shock akong tinatawag. But sobrang supportive ng military. May mga counseling, life coaching sila, do’n na talagang kinakausap ako kaya naging okay naman ako,” he said.

When asked what he learned from the training, Matteo said he is now more appreciative of life and his respect for soldiers skyrocketed.

“'Yung pinaka-learnings ko don is ma-enjoy ang mga basics sa buhay. Kahit na sa bundok ka ng apat na araw o isang linggo, ‘yung isang hangin lang na ganyan parang nasa heaven ka na, parang nasa hotel ka na five-star,” Matteo said.

“Second, ‘yung mga respeto sa sundalo natin. Bago ako pumasok, nung civilian pa ko, sobrang respeto ko ‘yung mga sundalo natin, pero ngayong nasa army na rin ako, ‘yung respeto ko sa kanila, hindi ko ma-describe. ‘Yung sakripisyo nila para sa bayan, para sa pamilya nila, to protect us, so grabe ‘yung respeto ko sa kanila,” he added.

Matteo also said he was glad that girlfriend Sarah Geronimo and his family paid a visit during his training.

“Buti dumalaw sila after a week, so emotionally stable na ko. Dumalaw sila, so pina-tour ko sila sa ranger camp at talagang na-shock sila kasi iba e,” he said.

He also admitted that Sarah and his family did not want him to join the training, but he felt that it was an opportunity of a lifetime.

“Sa umpisa ayaw nila talaga kasi sabi nila, 'You're in the middle of your own career, you're 29 years old, you’re in show business, so why leave everything behind?'But I felt this is an opportunity of a lifetime, skills set, lesson learned that nobody can take away so I had to do it.”

