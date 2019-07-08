MOTHER'S DAY
Actress Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano shares photos of injured finger after surgery 
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 8, 2019 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano shared gruesome photos of her injured finger after her latest surgery. 

In her Instagram account, Liza warned her followers for the photos, saying: “Caution graphic content.”

“Finally done with my last procedure in hopes of fixing my finger. Unfortunately it will never function the same way again, but at least, its there! Sorry for sharing such gruesome photos,” Liza wrote. 

Liza recently backed out in playing the role of iconic Filipino superhero Darna for a Star Cinema movie because of her finger injury, which she got at the shooting of her now concluded teleserye with Enrique Gil, "Bagani."

According to Liza's aunt Jonie, the actress suffered anxiety attacks before her surgery, but the operation was succesful. Her doctors said it would take at least two weeks before Liza could recover and fly back to the Philippines.

Recently, a video of Liza and on- and off-screen partner Enrique Gil went viral online. 

In the video, Liza was seen lying on a hospital bed while looking like she had been into a surgery for her injured finger. 

Enrique said to Liza, "Hope.” Liza’s real name is Hope Elizabeth Soberano. Liza replied: "Who are you?" 

"It's me, Quen," Enrique answered.

RELATED: 'Who are you?': Liza Soberano didn't recognize Enrique Gil after US surgery 

