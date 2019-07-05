'Who are you?': Liza Soberano didn't recognize Enrique Gil after US surgery

MANILA, Philippines — A video of Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano and on- and off-screen partner Enrique Gil has been viral online.

In the video, Liza was seen lying on a hospital bed while looking like she had been into a surgery for her injured finger.

Quen : Hope!

Hopie : Who are you?

Quen : It's me. It's Quen.

cto jonilyncastillo igs pic.twitter.com/0XeK14JQQz — tutzyrol (@tutzyrol) July 4, 2019

Enrique then visited Liza with a bouquet of flowers.

In the video, Enrique said to Liza, "Hope.” Liza’s real name is Hope Elizabeth Soberano.

Liza replied: "Who are you?"

"It's me, Quen," Enrique answered.

Last month, Liza shut down breakup rumors between her and Enrique. She was asked by her talent manager Ogie Diza if she and Enrique are still together.

"Oo naman," Liza said, adding that even though she is in the US for her finger surgery, they maintained constant communication through video chat.

Liza recently backed out playing the role of iconic Filipino superhero Darna for a Star Cinema movie because of her finger injury, which she got at the shooting of her now concluded teleserye with Enrique, "Bagani."

Meanwhile, Ogie called out radio jockey Kapitana Sisa for allegedly maliciously spreading rumors that Liza underwent dilation and curettage (“raspa”) in the US. The radio DJ has since apologized to Liza and Ogie.