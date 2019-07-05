MOTHER'S DAY
'God is good': Gary V shares journey to being cancer-free
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 5, 2019 - 11:39am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Gary Valenciano has revealed that after undergoing a heart bypass surgery, he also had another health issue: kidney cancer.

In his Twitter account, "Mr. Pure Energy" posted a video where he admitted that he also battled kidney cancer.

"It was May of last year that I was given a life-changing diagnosis of cancer in my right kidney," Gary bared.

"This was revealed to me as I was healing from a bypass procedure done last May 6, 2018. A few weeks later, on June 13, 2018, I underwent surgery to remove the cancer from my kidney," he added.

The veteran performer said he just shared the news for people to see how good God is.

"Just needed to share this with you all. God bless you in ways that will simply make you see just how good He really is," he said.

He thanked his family, friends and fans for all the love and support he received during the difficult times.

"Battling with type-1 diabetes, then a bypass, and kidney cancer... I'm still here. And He has been as faithful as ever. Indeed there is absolutely nothing impossible with God," he said.

This coming Saturday, July 6, swoon to classic and timeless Original Pilipino Music hits such as “Paano,” “Nandito Ako,”,“Maghihintay Sa ‘Yo,” and “Babaero,” from renowned entertainers Gary Valenciano, Ogie Alcasid, Dingdong Avanzado, and Randy Santiago in a special concert called “Green & Go,” at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

All four were previous members of the most popular high school singing group, Kundirana from La Salle Greenhills, and have gone on to have successful careers in music and in film and are acknowledged to be Filipino pop culture legends.

In a career that has spanned over three decades, Valenciano, known as “Mr. Pure Energy” for his incredible dance moves, has recorded 29 albums, and most recently, has recorded a few songs with his daughter, Kiana.

This 2019 finds Alcasid celebrating his 30th year in the music industry. It was 30 years ago when Alcasid’s self-titled debut album hit the charts and airwaves. The album hit gold status and the song “Nandito Ako” was named Song of the Year. He has released a total of 18 albums in his career.

Since his classic debut album Tatlong Beinte Singko that was released in 1988 that spawned three hits singles (including the title track that was written by another Kundirana alumnus in Rannie Raymundo), Avanzado has gone on to have a successful career with 11 best-selling albums. He has gone on to record an album wife actress-singer wife, Jessa Zaragoza, and daughter, Jayda.

Of the four, Randy Santiago is best-known for successfully crossing over from music to film as well as a comedian and host for various noontime television shows. He has released only one album, but has scored a number of hit singles.

Green & Go’s musical director is a fellow Kundirana alumnus, Mon Faustino.

Tickets to the Green & Go concert are available at ticketnet.com.ph.

“I can’t wait to hit the stage with these guys… my brothers in music,” enthused Valenciano of the upcoming show where the proceeds will go to the LSGH HS ’84 Medical Fund.

