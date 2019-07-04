Michael V sketches Eddie Garcia, named VJ of rival station's MYX

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso comedian Michael V has paid tribute to late actor Eddie Garcia by sketching the portrait of the veteran actor.

In his Instagram account, the “Bubble Gang” star posted a video of the sketch that he said he did in 15 minutes.

“Never too late to pay tribute and honor this late great (but never late) gentleman. Farewell Sir Eddie,” Bitoy captioned the post.

Apart from being known for his comedy skills in his shows “Bubble Gang” and “Pepito Manaloto,” Bitoy also loves to draw. Prior to Manoy, he created portraits for late celebrities such as Pepe Smith, Rico J. Puno, Francis Magalona and German Moreno.

Also seen in his Instagram account were his sketches of other celebrities and superheroes such as Lebron James, Stan Lee, Captain America, Iron Man, Nebula, and Doctor Strange, to name a few.

Eddie died last June 20 after 12 days of being in a comatose state. He suffered from neck injury while taping for his GMA teleserye "Rosang Agimat."

Meanwhile, this July, Michael V has been named as celebrity video jockey (VJ) of rival network ABS-CBN’s music channel, MYX.

Rap icon Gloc-9 thrills viewers as he takes on the role of “MYX Headliner.” The legendary rapper makes time for the music channel before gearing up for his upcoming “Lohika Ng Masa” concert with Shanti Dope next month.

Catch Michael V on “Pop MYX” until Saturday (July 6), “Pinoy MYX” on July 7 to 13, “Mellow MYX” on July 14 to 20, and “MYX Backtrax” on July 21 to 27. MYX is available on the ABS-CBN TVplus channel 12, SKYcable channel 23 and SKYdirect channel 37.