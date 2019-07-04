Vice Ganda confirms reason for absence in ‘It’s Showtime’

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED 4: 17 p.m.) — After a three-day absence in his noontime variety show "It's Showtime," Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda confirmed that he was hospitalized, reportedly due to diarrhea and vomiting.

In his Twitter account, the blockbuster comedian declared that he has been discharged from the hospital and is now in good condition.

Thank you very much to all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of TheMedicalCity for taking good care of me for 3days. Ang babait at ang aliwalas nyo. God bless you guys! Uwian na! — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) July 3, 2019

"Thank you very much to all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of The Medical City for taking good care of me for 3 days. Ang babait at ang aliwalas nyo. God bless you guys! Uwian na," Vice wrote.

Vice said during the Saturday live telecast of "It's Showtime" that he was feeling sick, but he needed to go to “Idol Philippines” later that night. He was also present in the reality singing competition's Sunday episode.

The comedian is a judge in “Idol Philippines,” together with Regine Velasquez, James Reid and Moira Dela Torre.

Meanwhile, Ion Perez, Vice’s “It’s Showtime” co-host and rumored partner, recently posted a photo on his Instagram account where he and another co-host, Ryan Bang, were in a hospital.

The photo fueled speculations that Ion took care of the comedian while he was sick.