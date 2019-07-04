MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Vice Ganda at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Vice Ganda confirms reason for absence in ‘It’s Showtime’
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 4, 2019 - 3:27pm

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED 4: 17 p.m.) — After a three-day absence in his noontime variety show "It's Showtime," Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda confirmed that he was hospitalized, reportedly due to diarrhea and vomiting.

In his Twitter account, the blockbuster comedian declared that he has been discharged from the hospital and is now in good condition.

"Thank you very much to all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff of The Medical City for taking good care of me for 3 days. Ang babait at ang aliwalas nyo. God bless you guys! Uwian na," Vice wrote. 

Vice said during the Saturday live telecast of "It's Showtime" that he was feeling sick, but he needed to go to “Idol Philippines” later that night. He was also present in the reality singing competition's Sunday episode. 

The comedian is a judge in “Idol Philippines,” together with Regine Velasquez, James Reid and Moira Dela Torre. 

Meanwhile, Ion Perez, Vice’s “It’s Showtime” co-host and rumored partner, recently posted a photo on his Instagram account where he and another co-host, Ryan Bang, were in a hospital. 

The photo fueled speculations that Ion took care of the comedian while he was sick.

VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GMA releases statement on Eddie Garcia’s accident
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“The family wishes to be given a copy before we share the report with the public,” the statement said.
Entertainment
WATCH: Dimples Romana reacts to ‘Kadenang Ginto’ memes, #DaHec love team with Joko Diaz
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana has spoken up about the trending memes people are making about her on social media and about...
Entertainment
Exclusive
WATCH: Will half-Palestinian Gazini Ganados take a selfie with Miss Israel in Miss Universe?
By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
Selfies among international beauty pageant contestants from opposing nations have been controversial in recent years.
Entertainment
What keeps Orly running: Move, be active
By Rogelio Constantino Medina | 16 hours ago
A son of a public schoolteacher from Dagami, Leyte, veteran broadcaster-educator Orlando Mercado, or Orly as he is called,...
Entertainment
Dimples Romana: ‘I’m a super legit tita’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana does not mind being called “tita." In fact, she is proud to be one.  
Entertainment
Latest
7 minutes ago
Michael V sketches Eddie Garcia, named VJ of rival station's MYX
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 minutes ago
This July, Michael V has been named as celebrity video jockey (VJ) of rival network ABS-CBN’s music channel, MYX.
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Nadine Lustre, Aga Muhlach to star in Filipino version of Korean blockbuster
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Nadine Lustre and actor Aga Muhlach are reportedly doing the Filipino adaptation of the Korean hit movie...
Entertainment
16 hours ago
The beauties of Bohol
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
My Boholano friends Raoul Tidalgo and Boy Echavez reminded me that their beloved province actually offers more beauties than...
Entertainment
16 hours ago
Alpha wins Special Jury Award in Romania
By Celso de Guzman Caparas | 16 hours ago
Alpha: The Right to Kill, directed by Brillante Mendoza (photo), won the Special Jury Award (Premiul special al juriului)...
Entertainment
16 hours ago
Sue will rock you!
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 16 hours ago
Sue Ramirez is taking a quick break from acting as she prepares for her first major solo concert dubbed as Rock Chic slated...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with