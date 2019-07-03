WATCH: Will half-Palestinian Gazini Ganados take a selfie with Miss Israel in Miss Universe?

MANILA, Philippines — Will Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados, who is Filipino-Palestinian, take a “selfie” with Miss Israel should they have a chance at the upcoming Miss Universe pageant?

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Gazini said: “Yes, sure!”

“I wouldn’t mind because I’m a very friendly person and I like making friends,” assured Gazini, who was born to a Filipina mom and a Palestinian father, who she has never seen.

Selfies among international beauty pageant contestants from opposing nations have been controversial in recent years.

Israel has been in conflict with most Arab states since its establishment as an independent Jewish nation.

In 2015, Miss Lebanon Saly Greige was under fire for posing for a selfie with Miss Israel Doron Matalon at the 2014 Miss Universe.

In 2018, the title Miss Earth Lebanon 2018 was reportedly withdrawn from Salwa Akar after her photo with Miss Earth Israel Dana Zreik spread online.