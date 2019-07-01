Angel Locsin gets engaged, Kris Aquino wants to be godmother

MANILA, Philippines — Wedding bells will be ringing soon as Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin is now officially engaged to boyfriend Neil Arce.

In his Instagram account, Neil posted a photo where he is holding the engagement ring while Angel was in the background.

“Excuse me miss… I have a question…” the film producer captioned the post.

In her Instagram account, Angel posted photos of her with Neil showing her hand with the engagement ring on it.

“Surprise of my life,” Angel wrote.

In another post, Angel was seen looking at Neil while showing the engagement ring.

“I said YES,” she captioned the post.

“We’re engaged! Wahhhhhh!” Angel wrote on another post.

“Thank you for allowing me to be with you, take care of you and most of all love you for the rest of my life,” Neil wrote on his Instagram account.

Celebrities such as Kris Aquino, Anne Curtis, Angelica Panganiban, Liza Soberano, Kathryn Bernardo, Enchong Dee, Maja Salvador, Bea Alonzo, Jennylyn Mercado, Charo Santos, Maymay Entrata, Alex Gonzaga, Paulo Avelino, Julia Barretto, Billy Crawford, Iza Calzado and Arci Munoz, to name a few, sent their greetings for the couple.

“Sooooo soooo happy for you mars,” Anne commented.

“Congrats Ate Alex! Pero ako muna,” Enchong playfully commented, referring to their blockbuster movie “Four Sisters And A Wedding.”

“Ninang pa rin ba ko?” Kris commented, to which Angel replied: “Yes please ate!!! Please be our ninang!”

In another post, Angel thanked all well wishers for being part of their journey.

“Still on a high from everyone’s reaction and well wishes. hehehe! Thank you sooo much for being part of our journey & adding so much joy to our engagement. Love you guys!” Angel said.

Meanwhile, Angel asked her followers for tips for their wedding preparation as she posted a video on her Instagram story.

“So ito na nga. Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa lahat ng mga bumati sa amin ni Neil. Wala pa kaming ibang detalye pero gusto ko lang unahin na kung paano ba isuot ang engagement ring, maghanap ng venue at wedding planner so kung mayroon kayong mga tips jan, maghahagilap ako kung paano ba ito. Salamat,” she said.