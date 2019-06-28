MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Chvrches combine their roots in Glasgow’s indie community – the group features former members of alternative rock bands with a love of chart-friendly pop.
Danny Clinch via Ovation Productions/Released
Chvrches headlines the Big Dome
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Third time’s the charm for Glaswegian synth-pop trio Chvrches as the band returns for their biggest headline show ever in Manila happening on August 13 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum as part of their Love Is Dead 2019 Asia Tour.

Crafting songs with notable synths and edgy hooks, Chvrches combine their roots in Glasgow’s indie community – the group features former members of alternative rock bands with a love of chart-friendly pop. Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook, and Martin Doherty made an immediate impact on the music scene in summer of 2013 with the bittersweet-yet-anthemic debut album The Bones of What You Believe, and later found ways of bringing an extra sheen to their music without sacrificing its depth.

Chvrches’ critically acclaimed third and latest album, Love Is Dead, just marked its first anniversary last May since its release, but it continues to break worldwide streaming records. The band reclaims the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts ruling both rankings for a second time. The trio scored their No. 1 on each tally, following the chart-topping debut of preceding album Every Open Eye, which also opened at No. 1 back in 2015. Tracks Get Out, Miracle, and Graffiti concurrently reign on the Hot Rock Songs chart, which blends streaming, radio airplay, and digital sales.

"Love Is Dead" is Chvrches’ first album to feature outside production, with Greg Kurstin (hitmaker for Adele, Kelly Clarkson, P!nk, Sia, Foo Fighters) having produced a total of nine songs. When Chvrches began creating the record, they only had one definite plan.

“We wanted to sound more like a live band,” recalled Iain Cook. “We’ve always felt like a rock band and all three of us have long histories in rock, so it was inevitable we’d eventually turn in that direction.”

Over the past eight years, Chvrches has built a loyal fan base and landed on a handful of high-profile festival gigs with their catchy synth-pop tunes. However, the group just recently notched their biggest career milestone yet with their new Marshmello collaboration, "Here With Me." The blockbuster single rose to the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning Chvrches their first ever entry to the Hot 100 list. It also debuted at No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales and has charted on Dance/Mix Show Airplay for three consecutive weeks.

Chvrches is more than thrilled to incorporate all their classic hits with brand new singles on this much-anticipated global tour. Indeed, the Scottish pop band is experienced at finding balance between fresh songs that are exciting to play and old favorites that the crowd demands for.

Chvrches lead vocalist Lauren Mayberry said, “We go to enough shows ourselves and watch bands we like to what's a good mix. You have to be aware that yes, it's a creative process for you, but you're there because people love those songs. Just give the people what they want."

Other Chvrches hits include "The Mother We Share," "Gun," "My Enemy," "Never Say Die," "Leave A Trace," "Recover," among many others.

Chvrches’ Love Is Dead 2019 Asia Tour live in Manila is presented by Ovation Productions in cooperation with TAP Sports and FOXlife. Ticket prices are P5,810/ 4,760/ 3,700/ 2,640 available via www.ticketnet.com.ph and TicketNet outlets.

For inquiries, call (02)911-5555 or (02)532-8883. Use #CHVRCHESMNL #OVATION40 in social media posts. Ovation Productions celebrates 40 years promoting the biggest names in live entertainment.
 

MANILA CONCERTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Matteo Guidicelli graduates at top of military leadership class, Sarah Geronimo serenades boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Sarah became a VIP guest at Matteo's graduation.
Entertainment
Sam Pinto gets engaged to PBA player Anthony Semerad
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 7 days ago
After only months of dating, actress Sam Pinto and basketball player Anthony Semerad have announced their engagement on ...
Entertainment
Sponsored
The ultimate guide to the best video streaming sites
By Euden Valdez | 8 days ago
Here is your guide to the best of the best in local streaming sites.
Entertainment
Rumored lovers Coco Martin, Julia Montes pay homage to ‘Lo’ Eddie Garcia
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
Rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes paid tribute to late veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died last Thursday...
Entertainment
Maine Mendoza, Carlo Aquino to star in new movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza is the latest GMA-7 artist to crossover to rival ABS-CBN to do a movie with Kamilya actor Carlo...
Entertainment
Latest
Partner
6 hours ago
Rock legend Sting brings world tour to Manila
6 hours ago
The Cherrytree Music Company, Live Nation, and Ovation Productions have confirmed that "Sting: My Songs" will be presented...
Entertainment
8 hours ago
WATCH: Meet new 'Charlie's Angels' Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska
8 hours ago
Join the secret sisterhood of agents.
Entertainment
8 hours ago
WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados gets honest about Palestinian dad
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Although she has not met her father yet, Gazini thanked him for being part of her success in the recent Binibining Pilipinas...
Entertainment
17 hours ago
Ready for JamesKiss?
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
DonKiss is gone for good and no amount of tears or pressure from the tandem’s fans can revive it…unless the United...
Entertainment
17 hours ago
Cinema One keeping up with the times
By Bot Glorioso | 17 hours ago
Now on its silver year, Cinema One continues to feature the finest Filipino movies for viewers to enjoy any time of the ...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with