WATCH: Meet new 'Charlie's Angels' Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska
(Philstar.com) - June 28, 2019 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Join the secret sisterhood of agents. Watch the official trailer of Columbia Pictures’ new action-adventure Charlie’s Angels from director Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

In Banks’ bold vision, Stewart, Scott and Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally.

With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere.

The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn.

The film also stars Elizabeth Banks as Bosley, Djimon Hounsou, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart.

In Philippine cinemas November 13, "Charlie’s Angels" is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International. — Video from YouTube/Columbia Pictures Philippines

