MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
‘We Bare Bears’ in Manila
Cartoon Network/Released
‘We Bare Bears’ go on Asian tour, visit Philippines to spread ‘pawsitivity’ 
(Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 6:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — On the second leg of their Asian tour, thousands of fans lined up to bond and take “bearfies” with Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear, also known as stars of the animated TV series “We Bare Bears.”

The bears accomplished their mission in spreading “pawsitivity” in the Philippines during the We Bare Bears' "We'll Be There" Healing Hearts tour that culminated last June 16 at the Glorietta Activity Center.

For the past few months, the bears have been meeting fans around Metro Manila and inviting everybody to share the love and donate to the kids of their partner beneficiaries White Cross Inc., Young Focus, Cribs Foundation, SOS Children’s Village, Tahanang Paghubog ni Mother Bonifacia, Virlanie Foundation, St. Francis Learning Center Foundation Inc. and ECPAT Home. 

As a way of expressing their gratitude to those who helped them heal hearts and bring smiles, Grizz, Pan-Pan, and Ice Bear surprised their Filipino fans with a meet-and-greet alongside activities, games and prizes. 

“Filipinos really love anything and everything We Bare Bears and it is such a great experience to have the bear bros on their very first Asian tour here in the country. What made the tour even more memorable is how everyone gave their biggest bear hugs and smiles to spread positivity and heal hearts, as well as donated toys and school supplies to less privileged kids.

On behalf of the bear squad, here’s a great big bear hug to the Filipino fans for not just supporting the show, but also all of the activities of our adorable bear bros,” exclaimed Jia Salindong-Du, Turner Philippines Country Manager.

The We Bare Bears “We’ll Be There” Healing Hearts tour is part of the squad’s first-ever Asian tour. In the Philippines, Grizz, Pan-Pan, and Ice Bear visited iconic places, snapped some bearfies, and shared plenty of bear hugs with thousands of fans. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the bear bros by following Cartoon Network Asia on Facebook and tuning in to Cartoon Network on Cignal Digital TV Channel 220 (HD), Sky Direct Channel 15 (HD), SkyCable Channel 178 (HD), and Destiny Cable Channel 178 (HD Digital).

The BAFTA Award-winning series “We Bare Bears” is about three brothers trying to fit in and make friends...which can be kind of hard to do when you’re a bear. Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear are fairly savvy about the modern world: they’re masters of the selfie, fans of the food truck, and chasers of Internet fame. Yet, they have a lot to learn about the trendy residents that surround their humble Bay Area cave. Grizzly, the oldest bear, will lead his younger brothers, Panda and Ice Bear, with endless optimism that will only result in disaster, some of the time. 

The series was created by Annie Award-winner Daniel Chong and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.

TV SHOW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sponsored
The ultimate guide to the best video streaming sites
By Euden Valdez | 7 days ago
Here is your guide to the best of the best in local streaming sites.
Entertainment
Partner of 33 years reveals last words for Eddie Garcia
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Lilibeth Romero, veteran actor Eddie Garcia’s partner for 33 years, has revealed what she told “Manoy” moments...
Entertainment
Idol Top 12 named
By Boy Abunda | 20 hours ago
Looks like the jury panel, composed of Vice Ganda, Regine Velasquez, James Reid and Moira dela Torre, will have a hard time...
Entertainment
Rumored lovers Coco Martin, Julia Montes pay homage to ‘Lo’ Eddie Garcia
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes paid tribute to late veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died last Thursday...
Entertainment
Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress. 
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Maine Mendoza, Carlo Aquino to star in new movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza is the latest GMA-7 artist to crossover to rival ABS-CBN to do a movie with Kamilya actor Carlo...
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Matteo Guidicelli graduates at top of military leadership class, Sarah Geronimo serenades boyfriend
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Sarah became a VIP guest at Matteo's graduation.
Entertainment
3 hours ago
Song-Song couple of ‘Descendants of the Sun’ heads to splitsville
By Ma. Glaiza Lee | 3 hours ago
It was reported that Joongki, through his legal representative Park Jae Hyun, has filed a divorce settlement application at...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
Doesn’t Susan ever sleep?
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Since she is in our consciousness seemingly every hour on the hour from early morning to sometimes late at night when she...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
Millie is all grown up in Stranger Things 3
By Shirley Matias Pizarro | 20 hours ago
When Netflix’s paranormal, sci-fi shocker Stranger Things premiered three years ago, young actress Millie Bobby Brown,...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with