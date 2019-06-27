‘We Bare Bears’ go on Asian tour, visit Philippines to spread ‘pawsitivity’ 

MANILA, Philippines — On the second leg of their Asian tour, thousands of fans lined up to bond and take “bearfies” with Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear, also known as stars of the animated TV series “We Bare Bears.”

The bears accomplished their mission in spreading “pawsitivity” in the Philippines during the We Bare Bears' "We'll Be There" Healing Hearts tour that culminated last June 16 at the Glorietta Activity Center.

For the past few months, the bears have been meeting fans around Metro Manila and inviting everybody to share the love and donate to the kids of their partner beneficiaries White Cross Inc., Young Focus, Cribs Foundation, SOS Children’s Village, Tahanang Paghubog ni Mother Bonifacia, Virlanie Foundation, St. Francis Learning Center Foundation Inc. and ECPAT Home.

As a way of expressing their gratitude to those who helped them heal hearts and bring smiles, Grizz, Pan-Pan, and Ice Bear surprised their Filipino fans with a meet-and-greet alongside activities, games and prizes.

“Filipinos really love anything and everything We Bare Bears and it is such a great experience to have the bear bros on their very first Asian tour here in the country. What made the tour even more memorable is how everyone gave their biggest bear hugs and smiles to spread positivity and heal hearts, as well as donated toys and school supplies to less privileged kids.

On behalf of the bear squad, here’s a great big bear hug to the Filipino fans for not just supporting the show, but also all of the activities of our adorable bear bros,” exclaimed Jia Salindong-Du, Turner Philippines Country Manager.

The We Bare Bears “We’ll Be There” Healing Hearts tour is part of the squad’s first-ever Asian tour. In the Philippines, Grizz, Pan-Pan, and Ice Bear visited iconic places, snapped some bearfies, and shared plenty of bear hugs with thousands of fans. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the bear bros by following Cartoon Network Asia on Facebook and tuning in to Cartoon Network on Cignal Digital TV Channel 220 (HD), Sky Direct Channel 15 (HD), SkyCable Channel 178 (HD), and Destiny Cable Channel 178 (HD Digital).

The BAFTA Award-winning series “We Bare Bears” is about three brothers trying to fit in and make friends...which can be kind of hard to do when you’re a bear. Grizzly, Panda and Ice Bear are fairly savvy about the modern world: they’re masters of the selfie, fans of the food truck, and chasers of Internet fame. Yet, they have a lot to learn about the trendy residents that surround their humble Bay Area cave. Grizzly, the oldest bear, will lead his younger brothers, Panda and Ice Bear, with endless optimism that will only result in disaster, some of the time.

The series was created by Annie Award-winner Daniel Chong and produced by Cartoon Network Studios.