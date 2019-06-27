Maine Mendoza, Carlo Aquino to star in new movie

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza is the latest GMA-7 artist to crossover to rival ABS-CBN to do a movie with Kamilya actor Carlo Aquino.

In its Twitter account, Black Sheep, a film subsidiary of the Kapamilya network, announced that Maine will be paired with Carlo in the upcoming movie "Isa Pa With Feelings."

"Welcome to the Black Sheep fam, @mainedcm! #IsaPaWithFeelings, comin’ at ya soon #CarloMaineBlackSheep," Black Sheep wrote on Twitter.

The story conference was held on Thursday as the movie will be directed by Prime Cruz.

According to the director, "Isa Pa With Feelings" is about two broken people who will meet each other.

For the movie, Black Sheep will collaborate with APT Entertainment, producer of GMA-7's noontime show "Eat Bulaga!," where Maine is a host.

Other GMA artists who also did a movie with ABS-CBN included Dingdong Dantes with "She's The One," "One More Try," "Unmarried Wife," and "Seven Sundays"; Jennylyn Mercado with "Just The 3 Of Us" and Maine's AlDub partner Alden Richards with "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Alden recently made headlines for visiting ABS-CBN to meet the rival network's executives.

“Medyo surreal na nandito ako ngayon. Nandito kami ni Kath to shoot mga video plugs and 'yung mga digital shoot," Alden was quoted as saying in an ABS-CBN report.