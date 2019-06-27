MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino
Instagram/Black Sheep PH
Maine Mendoza, Carlo Aquino to star in new movie
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2019 - 6:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Maine Mendoza is the latest GMA-7 artist to crossover to rival ABS-CBN to do a movie with Kamilya actor Carlo Aquino.

In its Twitter account, Black Sheep, a film subsidiary of the Kapamilya network, announced that Maine will be paired with Carlo in the upcoming movie "Isa Pa With Feelings."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Black Sheep x APT Entertainment collab. #IsaPaWithFeelings, comin at ya real soon! ???? #CarloMaineBlackSheep

A post shared by Black Sheep (@black_sheepph) on

"Welcome to the Black Sheep fam, @mainedcm! #IsaPaWithFeelings, comin’ at ya soon  #CarloMaineBlackSheep," Black Sheep wrote on Twitter.

The story conference was held on Thursday as the movie will be directed by Prime Cruz.

According to the director, "Isa Pa With Feelings" is about two broken people who will meet each other.

For the movie, Black Sheep will collaborate with APT Entertainment, producer of GMA-7's noontime show "Eat Bulaga!," where Maine is a host.

Other GMA artists who also did a movie with ABS-CBN included Dingdong Dantes with "She's The One," "One More Try," "Unmarried Wife," and "Seven Sundays"; Jennylyn Mercado with "Just The 3 Of Us" and Maine's AlDub partner Alden Richards with "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Alden recently made headlines for visiting ABS-CBN to meet the rival network's executives.

“Medyo surreal na nandito ako ngayon. Nandito kami ni Kath to shoot mga video plugs and 'yung mga digital shoot," Alden was quoted as saying in an ABS-CBN report.

ALDEN RICHARDS CARLO AQUINO MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Partner of 33 years reveals last words for Eddie Garcia
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Lilibeth Romero, veteran actor Eddie Garcia’s partner for 33 years, has revealed what she told “Manoy” moments...
Entertainment
Sponsored
The ultimate guide to the best video streaming sites
By Euden Valdez | 7 days ago
Here is your guide to the best of the best in local streaming sites.
Entertainment
Rumored lovers Coco Martin, Julia Montes pay homage to ‘Lo’ Eddie Garcia
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
Rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes paid tribute to late veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died last Thursday...
Entertainment
Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles
By Jan Milo Severo | 16 days ago
Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress. 
Entertainment
How ‘Manoy’ became Eddie’s monicker
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
FPJ (still) is Da King and Pres. Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada will forever be Erap (pare spelled backwards, in case you have...
Entertainment
Latest
18 hours ago
Millie is all grown up in Stranger Things 3
By Shirley Matias Pizarro | 18 hours ago
When Netflix’s paranormal, sci-fi shocker Stranger Things premiered three years ago, young actress Millie Bobby Brown,...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
Toy Story 4: More surprises coming up
By Lanz Aaron G. Tan | 18 hours ago
Toy Story 4 takes the franchise to surprisingly middling territory after its predecessors went to infinity and beyond for...
Entertainment
18 hours ago
The good life
By Pablo A. Tariman | 18 hours ago
Covering product launching of fastidiously designed, if, high-end smartphones was like entering the set of Martin Scorsese’s...
Entertainment
1 day ago
Taron is Rocketman’s Rocket
By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Hugh Jackman of the formidable Les Misérables only got as far as a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy....
Entertainment
Partner
2 days ago
In photos, videos: Park Bo Gum in Manila 2019
By Ma. Glaiza Lee | 2 days ago
Among the Korean celebrities who had their fan meetings in Manila, there were just a few as generous as actor Park Bo Gu...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with