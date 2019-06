Rumored lovers Coco Martin, Julia Montes pay homage to ‘Lo’ Eddie Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes paid tribute to late veteran actor Eddie Garcia, who died last Thursday at the Makati Medical Center.

In separate Instagram posts, Julia and Coco bid goodbye to the Philippine cinema icon.

“Di ko mapaliwanag ang lungkot at sakit nanararamdaman namin ngayon,” Coco opened his post.

He thanked his “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” co-star for being a good friend despite their age gap.

“Iniisip ko nalang po na ang Diyos ang may kagustuhan ng lahat ng nangyayari para sa atin. Maraming salamat sa'yo Lo sa lahat ng ating mga kuwentuhan at tawanan at sa ating mga masasayang mga oras na magkasama. malayo man ang edad natin pero tinanggap mo ako bilang kaibigan mo,” Coco shared.

He stressed in the post how he takes inspiration from Garcia for the late actor’s acting and directing skills.

“Hanggang sa muling pagkikita natin Lo mabuhay ka at alam ko nandito kalang sinusubaybayan mo kami. hindi namin kakalimutan ang lahat ng mga pangaral mo para sa amin isakang huwaran ng mabuting tao at mahusay na artista at direktor Mahal na mahal ka namin Lo!!! R.I.P.”

Julia, meanwhile, shared a photo of her with Eddie.

“This day naalala ko ung hiya ko magpapicture sa inyo... Pero looking back sa photo na 'to daming memories...” she said.

She promised to never forget Garcia, his pieces of advice and jokes.

“Mga advice and jokes mo Tito Eddie 'di ko po makakalimutan... We will miss you! Thank you for being an inspiration to all of us.”

Garcia was cremated at dawn last Friday, June 21. His remains were then handed over to his family and will be reportedly scattered in Manila Bay as part of his final wish.

Following his death due to cervical fracture from an accident while shooting a GMA TV series, the Department of Labor and Employment is now reportedly investigating if companies that are in the entertainment industry are complying to safety measures, while a posthumous National Artist award is being petitioned to be bestowed upon Garcia.