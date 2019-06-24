Stars to fight for National Artist award for Eddie Garcia

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities in the political arena will push for a National Artist award for the late Eddie Garcia.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, Sen. Lito Lapid, Rep. Vilma Santos, Sen. Bong Revilla and Ormoc Mayor Richard Gomez said the late actor deserved to be a national artist due to his contribution in the Philippine cinema.

Lapid said he would talk to Senate President Tito Sotto on what they can do in the Senate to support the move.

"Dapat siguro. Wala pang nakakakuha sa rekord niyang ganyang edad na '90 tapos nakakapag-action pa siya, 'yun nga, wala pa siyang sakit," he said.

Santos said she would help co-sponsor a bill in the House of Representatives toward what she believes is a rightful honor for Garcia.

"Siyempre alam naman ng lahat that Tito Eddie is an institution. Nararapat lamang na ibigay sa kanya 'yung para sa kanya kasi, kung meron man tayong dapat hangaan, up to his last breath ay nasa show business,” she said.

Revilla also said he would back a Senate move for the proposed National Artist award for Garcia.

"Kung may tataas pa doon ibigay na natin because there is only one Eddie Garcia. I'll push for that," Revilla vowed.

Gomez said that the award is an honor fit for a legend in the business like Garcia, but he believes that the honor, even if given, would have come too late.

Veteran actor Eduardo Verchez García, popularly known as Eddie "Manoy" Garcia, died last Thursday due to neck and cervical fracture following an accident while shooting for GMA soap opera "Rosang Agimat." He was 90.

Since joining the showbiz industry in 1949, he played in more than 300 films, the most for any actor in the history of Philippine cinema.

Garcia, who was also the most nominated and most awarded person in the history of the Famas Awards, served the Philippine showbiz industry for over 70 years.