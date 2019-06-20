MOTHER'S DAY
Strong Latina looks? Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts 
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gazini Ganados has spoken up on pageant critics’ assertion that she has been chosen to succeed Catriona Gray as Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 because of her strong Latina looks.

Critics believe that looking like a Latina would be an asset for a Philippine representative since Latinas usually dominate international pageants.

In an exclusive interview at Philstar.com’s office on Wednesday, Gazini said: “I believe the organization has thought about it thoroughly and I trust the process.”

“Whatever choice they made, I fully trust it,” the 23-year-old, half-Palestinian beauty from Talisay, Cebu assured.

She admitted that “looks is a plus” and “an icing to the cake” in competing for Miss Universe.

“But I believe, it’s the overall performance that has to be given attention to,” she stressed.

Ganados is set to represent the Philippines at the upcoming Miss Universe 2019. If she wins, it will be a back-to-back victory for the Philippines following the success of Catriona Gray as Miss Universe 2018. — Video by EC Toledo IV

