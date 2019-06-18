MOTHER'S DAY
Actress Jodi Sta. Maria
Instagram/Jodi Sta. Maria
Jodi Sta. Maria as new Darna? Actress shares ‘near-Darna’ experience as possessed woman Clarita
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 12:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Director Derick Cabrido, who helmed the new Black Sheep horror flick “Clarita,” thinks that Jodi has what it takes to replace Liza Soberano as the new Darna.

“Mars sabi sayo eh. Valentina na next. Lol,” Cabrido told Jodi.

During the movie’s recent press conference for “Clarita,” Cabrido again kidded Jodi about her “mala-Darna” or Darna-like experience.

Jodi donned a harness for the levitation scenes in “Clarita,” where she stars as a woman plagued by demonic possession.

“Hindi comfortable ang ma-harness kasi hindi ka lang naman kinakabitan ng device para i-lift ka,” Jodi shared.

“Marami pang ibang kinakabit sa’yo bago pa nila ikabit ‘yung actual na line. Hindi ka lang basta iaangat. Kung baga, may isa pang line na ikakabit sa’yo para maging stable ka. Kung hindi, gagalaw at gagalaw ka.”

According to her, wearing a harness hurts because your body’s weight is concentrated on the hip area.

“Hindi s’ya kumportable tapos mainit s’ya,” Jodi recalled. “Pero okay na rin naman sa’kin ‘yun, chika na rin ‘yun kesa malaglag ako.”

She originally planned to have a body double for the levitation scenes because she has scoliosis. 

“But ‘di ko na rin po alam kung anong nangyari eh. Parang the next thing I knew, nakasabit na po ako. Sige, ginawa ko na ‘to, ideretso na natin, aarte pa ba ko?”

In time for her 37th birthday last Sunday, Jodi received one of the best birthday presents ever:  “Clarita” earned P22 million in just four days. 

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Black Sheep, the film centers on Jodi’s character Clarita Villanueva, who was possessed in the 1950s and her case has been considered as the first-ever recorded possession in the Philippines. 

“Clarita” opened in cinemas nationwide last June 12. It also stars Alyssa Muhlach, Romnick Sarmienta, Nonie Buencamino, Angeli Bayani and Che Ramos.

In her Instagram account, Jodi posted a photo of her with the “Clarita” cast, which she described as an “amazing group of actors and creatives.”

“Feeling #blessed and grateful to have worked with an amazing group of actors and creatives for #ClaritaMovie! It wasn’t easy to shoot this film but these people inspired me & pushed me to do my best and not give up! Now showing in 190 cinemas nationwide. Nood na! Maraming salamat!” Jodi wrote. 

In an interview with the media after the press conference of the movie, Jodie said that the Clarita role was “the most difficult, most dangerous and most challenging na nagawa ko sa buhay ko.”

“Kasi po may mga scenes na very physical, so hindi maiiwasan na hindi magkapasa. May mga times din na sumakit ‘yung crotch area. It’s because of the harness na kailangan kong gawin,” Jodi said. 

“There was one whole day na shinoot talaga namin ‘yung scenes na kailangan ng harness. Halos lahat po kasi nung stunts, ako po ‘yung gumawa. That’s the first time na ginawa ko ‘yun for a project, kaya sinabi din po nila na talagang itodo,” she added.

Jodi also stars in the ABS-CBN drama series, “Sino Ang Maysala?: Mea Culpa,” alongside Bela Padilla, Tony Labrusca, Kit Thompson, Sandino Martin, Agot Isidro, Janice de Belen, and Ketchup Eusebio, among others. — Reports from Deni Bernardo

JODI STA. MARIA
Philstar
