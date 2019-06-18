Martin Nievera, Pops Fernandez to go on reunion concert tour

MANILA, Philippines — Former celebrity couple Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez announced that they will be reuniting on stage for a concert tour in America this August.

Speaking with TV host MJ Marfori during the premiere night of “Feelenials” which Pops produced, the former husband and wife said they will be having a show in USA.

“Ang susunod nito, ‘yung tour namin ni Martin sa America. From August to September, we’ll be touring across America,” Pops declared.

Martin also hoped that they will also have a show in the Philippines for their fans.

“And then maybe here in the Philippines,” Martin said, to which Pops echoed with “Hopefully here.”

Along with Cignal Entertainment, Pops is also the producer of the comedy movie starring Bayani Agbayani and AiAi delas Alas.

Martin revealed that he had a cameo role in the movie, joking that he will start a new career in the industry as a cameo actor.

“This is the start of my new career as a cameo actor. Sa next Star Awards, dapat mayroon nang award for The Best Actor in a Cameo Role,” Martin said.

Pops kidded that Martin will win the award if there is a certain category for that.

“Panalong-panalo ka kasi ikaw palang ang nominated. I think you will win an award for that category,” Pops said.

Martin and Pops, whose marriage was annulled in 2000, have remained friends, and have two sons – Robin and Ram.