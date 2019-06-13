WATCH: Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados expounds on elderly care advocacy

MANILA, Philippines — In this file video prior to the coronation night, newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados exhibits her speaking skills that could be her weapon to take on all the speaking tests for the upcoming Miss Universe 2019.

“My advocacy is elderly care because I’m very close to my grandparents and besides that I’m thinking of them in this journey of mine, I’m also thinking that I would be old myself someday,” the Filipino-Palestinian explained in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com.

According to her research, elderly population in the country is on the rise, which is why she would like to raise awareness for the plight of the elderly.

“In 2025, we will have an enormous (population) of the elderly in the country, so I would like to for the government to be prepared for that.”

It can be recalled that the 23-year-old Tourism graduate from Talisay, City emphasized her elderly care advocacy at the Binibining Pilipinas’ Question and Answer portion during the coronation night last June 9.

In the video, Gazini also explained the inspiration behind her national costume and shared some anecdotes about her hometown, Talisay in Cebu. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Kat Leandicho