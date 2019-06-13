MOTHER'S DAY
John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo with a fans in El Nido, Palawan.
Facebook/Balitang Palawan
New movie together? John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo spotted in Palawan
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Is there a new movie on the works for Popoy and Basha?

This is among Internet users’ queries after recent photos of John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo in Palawan have been uploaded on Facebook by Balitang Palawan.

The photos were reportedly shot in Barotuan Church, El Nido, Palawan by a certain Virfe Fabul. The pictures show the actors conversing in a gazebo, with a small camera crew nearby, making fans speculate that the two might be shooting a movie scene.

A source close to the two told Pilipino Star Ngayon’s Salve Asis that John Lloyd might be selling his alleged Palawan resort to the actress. 

The actress' recent Instagram posts confirmed that she was in Palawan early this month.

It can be recalled that last month, Bea expressed her excitement on Instagram for her former love team partner’s new TV commercial for a local food brand, his first comeback project since he went on a showbiz sabbatical last 2017.

Bea and John Lloyd starred in blockbuster movies such as “One More Chance,” “A Second Chance,” “Miss You Like Crazy” and “Now that I have You,” to name a few. Their “One More Chance” characters, Popoy and Basha, have become household names in Philippine pop culture.

Bea is now in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson, while John Lloyd is with sexy star Ellen Adarna, to whom he has a son.

