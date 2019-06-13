MOTHER'S DAY
MOVIES
MUSIC
Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho; The STAR/Miguel De Guzman
'Find that spark': Gazini Ganados shares message to Filipinos on Independence Day
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 11:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Since she was crowned two days before the Philippines marked its 121st Independence Day, Filipino-Palestinian beauty Gazini Ganados posted her first message to her fellow Filipinos as the new Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 on Independence Day.

“Today is a very significant day in the Philippines as we celebrate the 121st Philippine Independence,” Gazini began her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today is a very significant day in the Philippines as we celebrate the 121st Philippine Independence. This is something that we can be proud of as Filipinos because it is a commemoration of how those who came before us fought for the freedom that we enjoy now. But the battle for independence is a never-ending battle and we have so much to fight for. As Filipinos, we should always carry the noble legacy of our heroes and we must always have the bravery to step out of the dark and find that spark within us that will set the torch of patriotism. As a Binibini it is not our sole mission to represent our beloved country in our respective international pageants. We also have the duty to inspire every Filipino to always stand up and fight for independence. And while we are endowed with this platform, we all need your support. Please continue to support @bbpilipinasofficial and my fellow newly Cowned Sisters as we embark on a new journey! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan! #RaiseYourFlag #BeyondBeauty #Gaziniverse

A post shared by Gazini C. J. Ganados (@gazinii) on

“This is something that we can be proud of as Filipinos because it is a commemoration of how those who came before us fought for the freedom that we enjoy now.”

She reminded her fellowmen that though Filipinos are celebrating Independence Day, “the battle for independence is a never-ending battle and we have so much to fight for.” 

“As Filipinos, we should always carry the noble legacy of our heroes and we must always have the bravery to step out of the dark and find that spark within us that will set the torch of patriotism,” she vouched.

She clarified that more than just representing the country in international pageants, her job as a beauty queen is also to address her fellowmen and to inspire them.

“As a Binibini it is not our sole mission to represent our beloved country in our respective international pageants. We also have the duty to inspire every Filipino to always stand up and fight for independence.” 

To be successful in their next fight in international pageants, Gazini also asked her fellow Filipinos for support.

“And while we are endowed with this platform, we all need your support. Please continue to support @bbpilipinasofficial and my fellow newly Crowned Sisters as we embark on a new journey!”

Born Gazini Christiana Jordi Ganados, Gazini or Gaz has succeeded Catriona Gray as the country’s new representative to the Miss Universe 2019 pageant to be held later this year. 

If victorious, Ganados will become the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe titleholder, following Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona (2018). 

MISS UNIVERSE 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Loisa Andalio opens up about financial troubles
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya star Loisa Andalio admitted that she has financial struggles even if she already became an actress. 
Entertainment
Nadine Lustre’s Binibining Pilipinas questions inadvertently leaked before Q&A portion
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Nadine sat on the judges’ panel together with boyfriend James Reid.
Entertainment
Binibining Pilipinas candidate speaks up on making Anne Curtis a ‘mic stand’
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Anne replied to Maria Isabel’s post, saying that she understands what happened. 
Entertainment
Vice Ganda asks Anne Curtis what she told Vickie Rushton during Q&A round
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Anne Curtis revealed what she said to Binibining Pilipinas 2019 candidate Vickie Rushton during the Question...
Entertainment
Doctor: Eddie Garcia still in coma
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran actor Eddie Garcia remains in critical condition, according to the latest medical bulletin released by Makati Medical...
Entertainment
Latest
27 minutes ago
Gazini Ganados thanks Palestinian father for success as new Binibining Pilipinas Universe
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 27 minutes ago
 Although she has never met her Palestinian father, newly crowned Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Can K Brosas & Angeline crack up the Big Dome?
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
If Funfare’s 10-minute interview was a sneak preview, for sure K Brosas and Angeline Quinto could “crack up”...
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Julie Anne revels in her own rhythm
By Angel Javier Cruz | 12 hours ago
“I like to challenge myself with different beats and different genres.”
Entertainment
12 hours ago
Meet Gen Z drama princesses
By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz are Kapamilya network’s drama princesses.
Entertainment
1 day ago
Juris fine with or without any ‘title’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
There’s a Sentimental Songstress, a Phenomenal Diva, a Reclining Diva, Asia’s Nightingale, a Concert Queen. So...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with