'Find that spark': Gazini Ganados shares message to Filipinos on Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines — Since she was crowned two days before the Philippines marked its 121st Independence Day, Filipino-Palestinian beauty Gazini Ganados posted her first message to her fellow Filipinos as the new Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 on Independence Day.

“Today is a very significant day in the Philippines as we celebrate the 121st Philippine Independence,” Gazini began her post.

“This is something that we can be proud of as Filipinos because it is a commemoration of how those who came before us fought for the freedom that we enjoy now.”

She reminded her fellowmen that though Filipinos are celebrating Independence Day, “the battle for independence is a never-ending battle and we have so much to fight for.”

“As Filipinos, we should always carry the noble legacy of our heroes and we must always have the bravery to step out of the dark and find that spark within us that will set the torch of patriotism,” she vouched.

She clarified that more than just representing the country in international pageants, her job as a beauty queen is also to address her fellowmen and to inspire them.

“As a Binibini it is not our sole mission to represent our beloved country in our respective international pageants. We also have the duty to inspire every Filipino to always stand up and fight for independence.”

To be successful in their next fight in international pageants, Gazini also asked her fellow Filipinos for support.

“And while we are endowed with this platform, we all need your support. Please continue to support @bbpilipinasofficial and my fellow newly Crowned Sisters as we embark on a new journey!”

Born Gazini Christiana Jordi Ganados, Gazini or Gaz has succeeded Catriona Gray as the country’s new representative to the Miss Universe 2019 pageant to be held later this year.

If victorious, Ganados will become the Philippines’ fifth Miss Universe titleholder, following Gloria Diaz (1969), Margie Moran (1973), Pia Wurtzbach (2015) and Catriona (2018).